Washington County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded April 20-26 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

April 20

Ethan Bennett Anderson, 21, and Emmielou Grace Hays, 20, both of Fayetteville

David Bradley Bell, 50, and Lisa Marie Ross, 45, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Casey Hill, 35, and Carl Wilson Morrow, 39, both of West Fork

John Aidan Scott Holmes, 20, and Lydia Morgan Brandkamp, 20, both of Fayetteville

Bradley Michael Landrum, 32, and Leah May Pirotta, 33, both of Springdale

Quentin Floyd Parker, 27, and Joni Diane Longtin, 31, both of Pea Ridge

Corey Matthew Paul, 30, and Kara Beth Marley, 32, both of Elkins

Tymothy Alan Quigg, 34, and Brittney Faye Henderson, 27, both of Norman, Okla.

Arthur Eugene Raff IV, 35, Bella Vista, and Taylor Elaine Richards, 30, Fayetteville

Jacob Wade Seiser, 33, and Megan Elizabeth Vanderpool, 34, both of Fayetteville

David Raymond Terrill, 34, and Marie Luella Kessler, 29, both of Hindsville

Ezekiel James Willcox, 27, and Madison Nicole Moore, 26, both of Springdale

April 21

David Michael Beaumarchais, 62, and Sara Couch Miller, 68, both of West Fork

Trevor McCain Bloomfield, 31, and Carly Rene Gierke, 26, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Daniel Burns, 27, and Madeline Christine Huisjen, 25, both of Springdale

Thomas O'Brian Clay, 26, Farmington, and Cambre Layne Mbanga, 26, Prairie Grove

Matthew Cole Daniel, 34, West Fork, and Haylei Reane Dill, 28, Fayetteville

Jesse Ryan Gray, 48, and Angela Renee Broomfield, 42, both of Fayetteville

Kahlil Ameer Lambert, 26, and Kadeja Kertice Washington, 28, both of Fayetteville

Justin Kyle McDowell, 31, and Jordan Christine Hughes, 29, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Gene Niccum, 21, and Megan Elizabeth Carr, 22, both of Springdale

James Glen Twiggs Jr., 69, and Benita Elizabeth Twiggs, 69, both of Fayetteville

Harrison Lloyd Young, 26, and Alisa Rose Melugin, 26, both of Midland, Ga.

April 24

Ethan Thomas Hare, 21, and Emma Rae Baker, 19, both of Springdale

David Brandon McGuire, 34, and Chasity Nicole Hardin, 35, both of Fayetteville

Sam Couper Nancarrow, 34, and Nicole Anne Murrell, 33, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Eduardo Peralta Rodriguez, 22, and Elizabeth Iturriaga Perez, 20, both of Springdale

Isaac Torres Delgado, 48, and Yareli Segueda, 43, both of Oklahoma City

Bradley Raymond Watson, 49, and Mary Katherine Strader, 43, both of Frisco, Texas

April 25

Michael Andrew Blain, 50, Bentonville, and Brandy Jo Blackburn, 50, Elkins

Bobby Austin Sandlian Catt, 27, and Madison LaRae Brockman, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Philip John Donnelly, 55, and Brandy Lynn Lile, 43, both of Nevada, Mo.

Cameron Elliot Hankins, 21, Little Rock, and Olivia Hope Boshears, 22, Roland

Jacob Matthew Haynes, 34, and Mary Madaline Boone, 29, both of Fayetteville

Randolph Wayne Kaplin, 73, and Linda Collins Leighton, 66, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jayden McKenzey Minchew, 23, and Channing Janae Baldwin, 25, both of Springdale

Michael Paul Rowley, 33, and Andrea Nicole Halladay, 30, both of Farmington

April 26

Lee Allen Matlock, 41, and Kristin Hope Hines, 38, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Steven Maxwell, 29, and Connor Lee Hart, 28, both of Bella Vista

William Kenneth Poorman, 27, and Meghan Elizabeth Austin, 29, both of Fayetteville

John Kelvin Rissinger, 53, and Gina Renee Elias, 52, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jose Leonardo Torres Sanchez, 29, and Yuri Hernandez, 26, both of Springdale

Dylan Lem Webb, 27, and Janice Kathleen Peterson, 27, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho



