Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 20-26 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
April 20
Ethan Bennett Anderson, 21, and Emmielou Grace Hays, 20, both of Fayetteville
David Bradley Bell, 50, and Lisa Marie Ross, 45, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Casey Hill, 35, and Carl Wilson Morrow, 39, both of West Fork
John Aidan Scott Holmes, 20, and Lydia Morgan Brandkamp, 20, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Michael Landrum, 32, and Leah May Pirotta, 33, both of Springdale
Quentin Floyd Parker, 27, and Joni Diane Longtin, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Corey Matthew Paul, 30, and Kara Beth Marley, 32, both of Elkins
Tymothy Alan Quigg, 34, and Brittney Faye Henderson, 27, both of Norman, Okla.
Arthur Eugene Raff IV, 35, Bella Vista, and Taylor Elaine Richards, 30, Fayetteville
Jacob Wade Seiser, 33, and Megan Elizabeth Vanderpool, 34, both of Fayetteville
David Raymond Terrill, 34, and Marie Luella Kessler, 29, both of Hindsville
Ezekiel James Willcox, 27, and Madison Nicole Moore, 26, both of Springdale
April 21
David Michael Beaumarchais, 62, and Sara Couch Miller, 68, both of West Fork
Trevor McCain Bloomfield, 31, and Carly Rene Gierke, 26, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Daniel Burns, 27, and Madeline Christine Huisjen, 25, both of Springdale
Thomas O'Brian Clay, 26, Farmington, and Cambre Layne Mbanga, 26, Prairie Grove
Matthew Cole Daniel, 34, West Fork, and Haylei Reane Dill, 28, Fayetteville
Jesse Ryan Gray, 48, and Angela Renee Broomfield, 42, both of Fayetteville
Kahlil Ameer Lambert, 26, and Kadeja Kertice Washington, 28, both of Fayetteville
Justin Kyle McDowell, 31, and Jordan Christine Hughes, 29, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Gene Niccum, 21, and Megan Elizabeth Carr, 22, both of Springdale
James Glen Twiggs Jr., 69, and Benita Elizabeth Twiggs, 69, both of Fayetteville
Harrison Lloyd Young, 26, and Alisa Rose Melugin, 26, both of Midland, Ga.
April 24
Ethan Thomas Hare, 21, and Emma Rae Baker, 19, both of Springdale
David Brandon McGuire, 34, and Chasity Nicole Hardin, 35, both of Fayetteville
Sam Couper Nancarrow, 34, and Nicole Anne Murrell, 33, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Eduardo Peralta Rodriguez, 22, and Elizabeth Iturriaga Perez, 20, both of Springdale
Isaac Torres Delgado, 48, and Yareli Segueda, 43, both of Oklahoma City
Bradley Raymond Watson, 49, and Mary Katherine Strader, 43, both of Frisco, Texas
April 25
Michael Andrew Blain, 50, Bentonville, and Brandy Jo Blackburn, 50, Elkins
Bobby Austin Sandlian Catt, 27, and Madison LaRae Brockman, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Philip John Donnelly, 55, and Brandy Lynn Lile, 43, both of Nevada, Mo.
Cameron Elliot Hankins, 21, Little Rock, and Olivia Hope Boshears, 22, Roland
Jacob Matthew Haynes, 34, and Mary Madaline Boone, 29, both of Fayetteville
Randolph Wayne Kaplin, 73, and Linda Collins Leighton, 66, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jayden McKenzey Minchew, 23, and Channing Janae Baldwin, 25, both of Springdale
Michael Paul Rowley, 33, and Andrea Nicole Halladay, 30, both of Farmington
April 26
Lee Allen Matlock, 41, and Kristin Hope Hines, 38, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Steven Maxwell, 29, and Connor Lee Hart, 28, both of Bella Vista
William Kenneth Poorman, 27, and Meghan Elizabeth Austin, 29, both of Fayetteville
John Kelvin Rissinger, 53, and Gina Renee Elias, 52, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jose Leonardo Torres Sanchez, 29, and Yuri Hernandez, 26, both of Springdale
Dylan Lem Webb, 27, and Janice Kathleen Peterson, 27, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho