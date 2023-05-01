Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 17

Arsaga's Espresso at the Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility did not have a bodily fluid cleanup plan.

Core violations: None

Charly's Taqueria

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Foods in the walk-in cooler lack dates of creation.

Noncritical violations: Cheese sauce is being reheated in a grocery bag in a hot-holding well.

Hillcrest Tower Community Center

1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. The handwash sink basin was full of ice.

Las Palmas

1084 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The area around the soda nozzles on the soda machine has an accumulation of black residue on the surface.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Foods made yesterday lack dates of creation.

Noncritical violations: None

Loafin Joe's

201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One worker had a beard and no beard net.

Savoy Tea Company

19 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Posted permit expired 04/30/2020.

Original A Taste Of Thai

31 E. Center St., Suite 100, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A fly paper roll was in the middle room prep area. An employee in the back was cutting meat without a hair restraint. Chlorine concentration in the sanitizer buckets was over 200 ppm. The handle on the freezer door closest to the back door was encrusted with debris. A bottle of medicine was in the vegetable fridge by plant food.

TK Chinese & Thai Hot Foods

2309 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical does not have a label. Outside the food mobile there are open containers where wastewater is disposed and one container is overflooded.

Noncritical violations: Original single-use containers are reused to store food.

April 18

Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital

2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: The floor of the milk refrigerator has an accumulation of milk residue.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: At the step-down at the walk-in cooler the coving is broken and is a trip hazard.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Casey's

2486 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. An employee beverage was in the underside cooler of the sub prep station. Employee preparing food had facial hair but was not wearing a beard net. Two employees preparing food were wearing bracelets. One dumpster lid was open.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a large buildup of ice on the door to the walk-in freezer and inside the entryway of the freezer.

Jose's Bar & Grill

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: Two pork roasts were thawing in a dry three-compartment sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

King Fish

262 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents. The facility has an expired food permit. Limes in walk-in cooler lack date-marking.

Core violations: All handwash sinks in facility lack signage. Ice chest had buildup inside. Back handwash sink is leaking.

La Huerta

1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks hand cleanser.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The back food preparation and bar handwashing sinks lack employee handwashing notices posted. The corner wall section next to the three-burner gas cooktop requires repair.

Las Cazuelas

428 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Tamales are homemade. Raw eggs are stored above a covered pot with soup.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Concentration of chlorine is 10 ppm in bucket with wiping cloths. Food container/single-use articles need to be kept face down.

Ryleigh's

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 204, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Chemical spray bottles not labeled.

Core violations: Upstairs and downstairs handwashing sinks lacked handwashing notice. Upstairs restrooms lacked handwashing notice.

Sonic Drive-In

186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

The Flying Burrito Company

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification, previous issue. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks food employee handwashing notice posted. Two food employees lack beard restraints, previous issue. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open, previous issue. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed, previous issue. Painted sections of ceiling covering in food preparation area are peeling, previous issue.

Trailside Coffee Company

101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt A, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: In refrigerator packaged bakery products for customer self-service do not have labels (parfait, lemon bar, brownies, mini cheesecakes).

Tyson Cafe

2008 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Hot water sanitizing dish washer lacks vent hood.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler salmon was above the edamame.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ceiling tiles had buildup.

April 19

Best Western Windsor Suites

1122 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle of window cleaner was not labeled.

Core violations: None

Casey's

699 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: A carton of eggs was over ready-to-eat food in the self-serve walk-in.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee in the food prep area had facial hair but no beard net.

Jinlong 666

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale

Priority violations: The door to the small walk-in cooler swings other ways and will often stay half open.

Priority foundation violations: Between the cook lines there is an accumulation of grease on the floors.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the handwashing sink at the time of inspection. No hand towels were available for use at the handwashing sink at the time of inspection. No date-markings on the foods in the walk-in coolers.

Noncritical violations: None

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln

Priority violations: Queso in crock pot 1 was at 123 degrees, queso in crock pot 2 was at 131 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No prepared items in the walk-in were date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked.

Core violations: An unlidded employee beverage was in a flat box of cans in the dry storage area. A bucket of shrimp was thawing at room temperature. A bucket of thawing shrimp was being stored on the floor. The dumpster lid was open.

Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop - Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Diced tomatoes at the prep table were at 45 degrees, tomato and onion mix at the prep table was at 48 degrees, raw shrimp under the prep table was at 47 degrees, pico at the prep table was at 45 degrees and backup diced tomatoes under the prep table were at 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Items in the walk-in were not date-marked.

Core violations: The restroom door was tied at the handle in a manner to keep it propped open. The corner joint of the FRP walls nearest the order window is pulling apart.

Morrow Country Store, Inc.

17152 Hale Mountain Road, Morrow

Priority violations: Raw eggs were being stored over ready-to-eat food. The prep area was not refrigerated or iced. Prep area sliced ham at 52 degrees, sliced turkey at 53 degrees and cut lettuce at 59 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips but is using chlorine.

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The men's restroom did not have a handwash sign.

Phi Mu Sorority

792 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Hot water sanitizing dish machine was only heating dishes and utensils to 149 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sushi 101

522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Fish in right cold-holding refrigerator were being held at 52 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A three-compartment sink for manual ware washing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.

Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

19856 Boys Home Road, Washington 431, Morrow

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three cans that were dented on the edge were on the rack in the dry storage area. The ice scoop was resting directly on top of the ice maker. A package of disposable plates was being stored on the floor.

April 20

Alpha Omega Chapter Of Delta Gamma

625 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Two spray bottles were not labeled. Damaged cans were not separated.

Core violations: None

Apple Blossom Brewery Company

1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There are six uncovered containers with ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Bulk containers with food do not have labels such as flour and sugar. Door is open in back room food prep area. Food employees lack beard protection. Manual can opener and interior surfaces of ice machine are not clean. Wall in dish washing machine area is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar

310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: The can opener knife has a buildup of residue. The ice slot has a buildup of black residue.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

JJ's Grill

324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The base of the can opener has a buildup of food residue.

Core violations: The fries in the hot-holding are at 131 degrees.

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks max temperature registering device for the hot water sanitizing dish washer.

Core violations: Employee eating food on top of prep table.

Mission Networks Dining Hall at Ecclesia College

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Priority violations: Beans in walk-in cooler being held beyond the maximum 7 days. Packages of cheese and deli meat not labeled with date package was opened.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Items in walk-in freezer being stored on floor. Seal missing beneath door of outdoor walk-in cooler causing a large gap between door and floor surface.

Ridgeview Group Home

12958 Arkansas 112, Cave Springs

Priority violations: Open packages of deli meat and cheese not labeled with date.

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in kitchen.

Core violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Packages of meat thawing in sink with no running water.

The Goddard School

3916 N. Bellafont Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge in the food preparation area does not have knowledge about chemical sanitation of food contact surfaces. Bulk containers with cooked sweet potatoes and other with apple sauce have temperatures above 41 degrees (sweet potatoes at 50 degrees and apple sauce at 60 degrees). Food contact surfaces are not sanitized after use. Refrigerator mayonnaise at 44 degrees and sweet potatoes at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring (not plain).

April 21

Chi Omega Sorority

940 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Tomatoes, carrots, eggs and cucumber lacked date-marking. Permit is expired.

Core violations: Lid of outdoor trash receptacle was open. Can opener lacked cleaning.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 17 -- Marriott Courtyard, 600 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville; Robertson's Rinds, 11136 Waterleaf Lane, Prairie Grove; Sonic Drive-In, 1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

April 18 -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Greenland Baseball Concession, 366 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville; Kum And Go, 2200 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; Washington Regional Medical Center at North Hills, 3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville; Wendy's, 281 W. Main St., Farmington

April 19 -- Pavilion Buffet, 3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

April 20 -- Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Central BBQ, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Paradise Valley Athletic Club, 3728 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 4128 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

April 21 -- Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, 519 Oakland Ave., Fayetteville; Atlas The Restaurant, 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Herman's Ribhouse, 2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, 320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville; Theo's, 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville