Will Anderson Jr. the Early Favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, its time to lock in some early futures value for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Last years winner, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, opened at +1000 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. We recommended that pick and hope you enjoyed the 10-to-1 payout. There is another cornerback at +1000 odds to open the season and a cornerback has taken home the award three times in the last 10 years, but oddsmakers have four edge defenders among the favorites.

Lets take a closer look.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Houstons Will Anderson Jr. is the current favorite at +350. The Texans traded up to nab Anderson at pick number three, indicating new head coach DeMeco Ryans sees an immediate need for the star edge rusher out of Alabama. Houstons defense can only get better. Anderson, who racked up 207 total pressures in three years at Alabama, will be in a position to make an instant impact for the Texans.

Jalen Carter (+800) fell to the Eagles at pick nine, despite some red flags off the field. Its those red flags that could earn you some value here at 8-to-1 odds. If the Eagles are correct and Carters issues are behind him, the Georgia defensive tackle who racked up 32 total pressures from 273 pass-rushing snaps for Georgia in 2022 could be a difference-maker for an Eagles team that is the favorite to win the NFC East.

Also coming in at +800 is Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson, whom Las Vegas drafted with the seventh pick in Round 1. The Texas Tech product will get to chase around fellow Red Raider alum Patrick Mahomes twice a year.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez (+1000) fell to the Patriots at pick 17 despite being the top cornerback on many boards. Lukas Van Ness (+1200) will be the new edge defender for the Packers and was selected at pick 13. Emmanuel Forbes (+1400) joins the Commanders after a three-year career at Mississippi State with 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Nolan Smith (+1600) was the 30th pick to the Eagles and could be undersized as an edge defender in the NFL (hell also have to compete with teammate Jalen Carter for the award).

Current odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Will Anderson Jr. +350

Jalen Carter +800

Tyree Wilson +800

Christian Gonzalez +1000

Lukas Van Ness +1200

Emmanuel Forbes +1400

Nolan Smith +1600

Will McDonald IV +2000

Myles Murphy +2000

Joey Porter Jr. +2000

Jack Campbell +2000

Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2000

Drew Sanders +2000

Deonte Banks +2000

Brian Branch +2000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.