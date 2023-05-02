6A-WEST BASEBALL: Rogers gets its offense untracked, pounds Fort Smith Southside for 17-1 victory





FORT SMITH -- The Rogers Mountaineers already had the 6A-West outright championship firmly in hand and had secured the top seed in the state tournament next week, so the last thing that veteran coach Matt Melson wanted on Monday was for his team to lose its focus and lose its edge.

The Mountaineers responded with a 17-1 win over Fort Smith Southside at Forsgren Field in the opener of the final two-day conference series of the season.

Rogers (22-2, 14-1) will host Southside (9-14, 4-11) to wrap up conference play this afternoon at Mountie Field.

"It's a big deal, we've never had to deal with clinching early like that," Melson said. "We really challenged our seniors, and we owe it to the rest of the league to play this thing out. It's up to us to play it out right and not rest guys, to keep guys sharp, and just go play the game but there is a little bit of a letdown because you don't feel the pressure."

Monday, Rogers had no runs and just one hit through three scoreless innings, but pounded out 11 hits and 17 runs over the final four innings also taking advantage of 13 walks in the game.

"We hit the ball right at them early," Melson said. "Their guy kept us off balanced a little bit. We knew they had a lot to play for."

Senior left-handed hitter Madden Dillard broke the scoreless tie up in the top of the fourth inning, clubbing a two-run homer high above the fence in right, scoring Lance Wike in front of him. Keller Christenberry added another run in the inning with a single that scored Jacob Watson, who had doubled.

"It was a 2-1 count and I just thought of that as a hitter's count," Dillard said. "I was looking inside fastball and looking to hit it hard. There was a runner at second base, and I was trying to score him and get the game rolling. I managed to get ahold of it."

Madden's homer did get the Mountaineers rolling as they scored five runs in the sixth inning on four hits and added nine runs on four hits in the seventh inning.

"We've been starting real well," Melson said. "It was frustrating from our end. It wasn't until the sixth inning that we had our leadoff guy get on base. Then, we were able to put up some crooked numbers and move the ball around. Credit to our guys; they stayed with it and had some disciplined at bats."

Watson had three doubles in the game, including two in the seventh inning and drove in two runs with his second one.

Watson, Rogers' second baseman, also had the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the fourth right after the Mountaineers took their 3-0 lead. David Sorg worked a walk with one out in Southside's home half of the inning and advanced to second on a base hit by Ty Jones. A balk moved both runners up with two outs when Duncan Cravens chopped a high hopper up the middle that Graham fielded and threw to first just in time for the final out.

"That was probably the play of the game," Melson said. "We had balked and they had runners on second and third, and had kind of an in between hop at second base. That was the turning point."

Dillard also had a single and drove in another run with a ground-ball out in the seventh inning to go with his second homer of the season.

"I love hitting with these guys," Dillard said. "Everyone in the lineup has great energy and have fun going through the game. I knew our guys just needed a little pat to get going. All of our coaches were preaching this week that this was a tune up for the state tournament, to not slack off and treat every game like it's our last."

Gael Salinas had two hits and drove in four runs, and Reese Bariola drew four walks and scored three times.

Jake Taylor earned the win on the mound with six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

"It snowballed and got away from them," Melson said. "They've been battling injuries. The final score isn't indicative of the game, they played us tight."

Ty Jones had two hits for Southside with a double in the second inning and a single in the fourth. Ben Beland had a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to score Cravens, who had also doubled.

Bentonville 5, Springdale 0

Ethan Payne shut out Springdale on just three hits, and Bentonville picked up a trio of sacrifice flies to take an important victory at Bulldog Field.

The Tigers (16-10, 9-6) can now clinch the conference's No. 3 seed for next week's Class 6A state tournament at Cabot with a win today at home over the Bulldogs or if Rogers Heritage loses at Fort Smith Northside.

Payne threw 96 pitches in the complete game, and he had seven strikeouts and three walks. He was helped defensively with a pair of double plays and a picked off baserunner.

Bentonville took a 2-0 lead in the first on Carter Nye's bases-loaded walk and Boyce Read's sacrifice fly, then Roman Christensen added a sacrifice fly in the fourth after Connor Adair tripled. Nye added a run when he scored on a wild pitch, then added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and drove in Eli McCall.

Rogers Heritage 5, Fort Smith Northside 0

Parker Morris raced home on a fifth-inning wild pitch to break a scoreless deadlock, and Heritage went on to defeat Northside at War Eagle Field.

The win kept the War Eagles (20-8, 9-6) alive for the third seed, but they will need a win over Northside today and a Bentonville loss to Springdale to take that spot.

Heritage did all of its scoring in the fifth after Morris drew a one-walk and later scored. Cooper Mann's sacrifice fly made it 2-o, then the War Eagles added RBI singles by Spencer Mounce, Aidan Adair and Bennett Crafton before the inning ended.

Dillon Askew, meanwhile, limited the Grizzlies to just five hits while he struck out 16.

Bentonville West 2, Fayetteville 1

Bryce Suiter raced home on a Fayetteville error and Cole Edmondson added an RBI single as West upended the Bulldogs at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Wolverines did all their scoring in the second as Suiter doubled and went to third on a fielder's choice by Harris Vinson. A walk to Dylan Peters loaded the bases before Suiter scored on the miscue, then Edmondon's single drove in Vinson.

Suiter also threw 2 2/3 innings of relief and picked up the save for Dawson Price, who allowed a sacrifice fly by Landon Schaefer in the third for Fayetteville's only run.

The loss means the Bulldogs will be the fifth seed for next week's Class 6A state tournament, while West keeps its hopes for a No. 6 seed alive. The Wolverines can take the last playoff spot with a win if Springdale loses to Bentonville, while Northside and Southside also lose their games.



