76ers, Harden top Celtics in Game 1

BOSTON -- James Harden was asked for most of this season to be a facilitator for a Philadelphia 76ers team built around big man Joel Embiid.

With the MVP finalist sidelined for the opener of his team's second-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia called on a vintage version of Harden.

He happily obliged.

Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points and hit a go-ahead, step-back three-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left as the 76ers rallied without Embiid to beat Boston 119-115 in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

"We didn't come into the game expecting to lose. We came in here to win," Harden said. "Whether Jo comes back or not, we're going to be ready to go."

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Tobias Harris finished with 18 for the Sixers, who made 17 three-pointers with Embiid watching from the bench. He sprained his right knee in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

After the Sixers endured an early scoring onslaught from the Celtics, 76ers Coach Doc Rivers said Harden was patient and knew when to attack and when to pass.

Rivers said having a week to prepare for the likelihood Embiid would be out was key.

"That's the difference between this year's team and last year's team. We have a bunch of street fighters," Rivers said. "If we could get to the fourth quarter, we were going to win the game. That's how we felt."

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 20.

"They hit big shots and I think they were just in a rhythm throughout the whole game," Tatum said.

Boston hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Harden previously scored 45 points for the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference finals win over Golden State on May 25, 2015.

Trailing 117-115, the Celtics had one final chance and got the ball to Tatum, but he lost the ball to Paul Reed, who was fouled and hit two free throws.

The game was tied at 87-87 entering the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Tatum gave the Celtics their final lead, 115-114, on a pair of free throws with 26.1 seconds left.

Before that, Boston took the shot clock down before Maxey intercepted a pass by Brogdon and drove in for a layup to put the 76ers in front, 114-113.

"I was about to pick the ball up, but I'm glad I kept running," Maxey said.

Boston led 108-107 when Harden was called for an offensive foul on Horford. On the ensuing possession, Horford found Marcus Smart, who was fouled on a layup. He completed the three-point play to make it 111-107.

Maxey responded with a three-point play of his own.

The game was tied 102-102 when Brogdon got free on a fast break, took a pass from Tatum and dropped in a layup with 5:04 remaining.

After the play, P.J. Tucker appeared to swing wildly in frustration and made contact with Tatum. It led to a brief scrum that was broken up by officials.

Reed took Embiid's place in the starting lineup, like he did with Embiid out for the final game of the Nets series. As expected, Embiid's absence in the middle contributed to a faster pace.

Both teams used it to their advantage.

The Celtics attacked the paint, connecting on 13 of their first 14 shots. The 76ers made eight of their first 10 attempts, spacing the floor and spreading out Boston's defense.

Harden led the attack early for Philadelphia, hitting his first five attempts, including two three-pointers. Brown started 6 for 6 from the field for a Boston team that thrived without Embiid protecting the rim, going on an 11-0 run at one point.

Boston shot 74% for the half but took only a 66-63 lead into halftime after the 76ers went 11 for 19 (55%) from the three-point line.

"It was a dogfight," Maxey said. "Everybody that stepped on the court for us was a fighter and we came out on top."

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid celebrates after a 3-point basket by James Harden during the final minute of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford, right, walk off the court following a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, right, during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) slams a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to steal against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks to pass while pressured by Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is pressured by Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers calls to his players during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

