Arkansas officials to hold news conference in Fort Smith about Ebbing Air National Guard Base

FORT SMITH -- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. John Boozman. R-Rogers, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and other government leaders are planning to hold a joint news conference at Ebbing Air National Guard Base on Friday.

Ebbing, located at Fort Smith Regional Airport, was named the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for the Foreign Military Sales program.

Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems doing so will strengthen U.S. national security and promote world peace.

The mission is expected to bring 900 military members and their families to the River Valley.

Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, in announcing the decision March 15 to move the program to Fort Smith, said Polish pilots likely will be the first group and their arrival probably will be next year, not in July. Nash is in charge of getting the Fort Smith base training center at Ebbing operational.