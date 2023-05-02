BASEBALL: Veneziano gives Northwest Arkansas another strong start at San Antonio

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas will return to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series against Wichita with a little momentum thanks to back-to-back wins over the weekend in San Antonio.

The Naturals rallied from an early 7-0 deficit on Saturday to win 11-10 in 12 innings, then jumped to a 6-0 lead and held on for the 6-3 win on Sunday.

Naturals manager Tommy Shields said he was pleased with the way his team rallied and the way starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano (3-1) performed.

"I thought we'd battle today and we did," Shields said after Sunday's win. "Coming back from 7-0 says a lot about this team. I think it does. We were dead in the water, no-hit through six and down 7-0. It was a tremendous comeback, a real gut-check for us. The kids responded nicely."

Northwest Arkansas had lost three straight and four of five heading into Saturday. Shields admitted he was sweating despite having the big lead early, especially after his team rallied on Saturday.

San Antonio brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but reliever Walter Pennington got Tirso Ornelas to ground out to end the game. Pennington pitched around three walks in the final two innings to notch his first save of the season.

"It wasn't in the back of my mind, it was in the front of my mind," Shields said following the Sunday afternoon game. "Our bats went quiet in the middle innings. It was a little hairy at the end."

The Wind Surge are the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The six-game series begins with an Education Day game today. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.

Last weekend, the Naturals got another strong effort from starter Veneziano, who is among the league leaders in wins and ERA (2.08) and leads the Texas League in innings pitched (26) after Sunday. He went six innings, allowed a run on four hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter.

"After some long games, I was thrilled to have him starting," Shields said. "He's been great all year. I was thrilled to have him starting."

One thing the Naturals have to improve upon is getting better jumps to steal bases, Shields said. Northwest Arkansas is tied for eighth out of 10 teams in the league with 19 stolen bases, topping only Springfield (13).

"Our running game has been atrocious, to be honest," Shields said. "We gotta work on our jumps. We got a few guys who can steal bases. I think our pitching is good enough. Our bullpen's good enough to put together some wins. I don't think we have to out-slug teams. We have to play smart and take care of the baseball."

NATURALLY SPEAKING: Naturals catcher Jose Briceno went on the 7-day injured list on Sunday, while Tyler Cropley was activated from the developmental list. Briceno is hitting .250 in nine games. He hasn't hit a home run and drove in four runs. Cropley played in 31 games for the Naturals a year ago.