Bidding war begins for officers

HOT SPRINGS -- State and local government coffers flush with federal pandemic relief and record sales tax collections are funding a bidding war for an ever-shrinking pool of law enforcement professionals.

The salary increase the Legislature approved for state troopers, effective last summer, was the opening salvo, raising starting trooper pay by more than 25%. According to the recruiting page on the Arkansas State Police website, the starting salary is $54,000.

Garland County has entered the fray, proposing across-the-board salary increases for its more than 100 deputies, but County Judge Darryl Mahoney said the competition has just begun.

"I fully expect this to escalate," he told the Quorum Court Human Resources Committee at its April 24 meeting. "The state police are actively recruiting officers from the city of Hot Springs and Garland County. It's not just here. It's statewide.

"When I say actively recruiting, they're calling them on the phone. They're seeing them at scenes. They're asking them to go to work for the state police."

The HR Committee approved a proposal raising the minimum salary for patrol and jail deputies to $47,770. According to information the sheriff's office provided the committee, the starting patrol salary is currently $42,770. Starting pay at the jail is $39,638.

The Finance Committee will consider advancing an ordinance that funds the raises at its meeting Monday night. The proposal the Human Resources Committee adopted raises entry-level salaries for all enforcement division ranks by $5,000 and puts salaries for all detention division ranks on par with the enforcement side of the sheriff's office.

Enforcement and jail deputies would make the same pay if the Quorum Court adopts the ordinance at its May 8 meeting.

"We want the individuals who go to work at the detention center to make a career out of that," Mahoney told the committee. "We don't want them to be using it for a leg up to move to patrol. So this brings them in line with what patrol makes."

The county said salary savings from unfilled positions in the jail fund's $10.14 million budget would pay for $302,950 in jail deputy raises through the end of the year. The jail said 89 of its roughly 100 budgeted deputy positions were filled. At current staffing levels, the jail is at about 87% of its 495-inmate operational capacity.

Justices of the peace will have to authorize a $171,756 general fund appropriation to fund salary increases for more than 50 enforcement division deputies through the end of the year. The sheriff's office's general fund-supported $5.85 million budget funded 58 deputy positions. The sheriff's office said five are unfilled.

Mahoney said the county pays deputies less than other counties, including Hot Spring. According to 2020 census figures, Garland County has three times the population of its neighbor.

"When you're $5,000 a year behind Hot Spring County, which is a very small county, then you need to up your game," Mahoney told Quorum Court members.