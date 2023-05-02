Blue Wave Celebrates Best of NWA Awards

Blue Wave Hearing Centers are pleased to announce that they have received Bronze Awards for both the Best Hearing Center and Best Audiologist in the 2022 Best of Northwest Arkansas contest.

"This achievement not only reinforces our belief that helping patients regain their sense of hearing is important, but it also illustrates that our mission is just as relevant today as it was when we opened the doors to our Sugar Creek clinic back in 1999," says Dr. Molly Dillon, audiologist and owner of both the Bentonville and Bella Vista Blue Wave Hearing Clinics.

"As the science of hearing loss continues to expand, we are seeing an increase in the number of people who are ready to embrace innovative hearing solutions," says Dr. Dillon. "So far, the evidence suggests that improving hearing sensitivity helps keep the brain sharp, and as more people seek amplification through hearing devices, we end up with a mentally sharper, healthier population as a whole."

Improving communication is at the heart of their profession, according to Dr. Dillon. ""In helping our patients regain their sense of hearing, we devote much of our time to building bridges between patients and their families, as well as providing connections within our local community."

Blue Wave Hearing Centers are proud to promote better hearing, honored to be voted Best of Northwest Arkansas in two categories, and are happy to have served the region for over 24 years. Call (479) 202-9618 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com to schedule your free hearing screening.