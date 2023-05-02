Bonuses set to lure professionals back

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and nearly 40 local businesses are collaborating to offer $10,000 bonuses as bait to lure professionals back to the region.

Workers will gain a $5,000 signing bonus if they are hired by one of the participating businesses and another $5,000 incentive payment for remaining in the area. The three-month campaign promotes Little Rock as a “symbol of a bustling region in the heart of Arkansas,” chamber Chairman Rajesh Chokhani said Monday in announcing the initiative.

The national campaign will rely on social-media mining, which uses data to target individuals, to identify former Arkansans or out-of-state workers who have a connection to Arkansas who would be open to returning to the Little Rock region.

High-demand professions — especially the technology, health care and manufacturing sectors — will be the focus of the campaign, which will develop a customized job match for employers to target workers. The effort will begin in the more than a dozen states that have a direct flight connection with Little Rock, according to chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Chesshir.

Cash for relocation has become a popular recruiting tool to help businesses recover from effects of the pandemic. The Northwest Arkansas Council began a similar program in November 2020 to attract residents who could work remotely. Other regional cities such as Tulsa and Natchez, Miss., offer similar initiatives. The Northwest Arkansas bonus attracted more than 26,000 applications from more than 115 countries and all 50 states.

Bonuses will supplement ongoing recruitment efforts to hire for highly sought-after positions, Curtis Barnett, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, said Monday.

“Starting this collaborative approach with the chamber and more than 30 other companies will allow us to reach a much broader audience that we can’t reach just on our own,” he added.

Arkansas has one of the tightest labor pools in the region, with about 103 open positions for every 100 unemployed Arkansans, the Federal Reserve Bank reported last month. The excess of 3.3% was above the overall U.S. rate of 2.9% at the end of 2022.

“We think people will get an opportunity … to come back or to come home,” Chesshir said, noting the talent-attraction campaign has been under development for a year. “With record unemployment, with an amazing economy that continues to grow we have lots of companies who need talented professionals today.” Area residents are eligible for a $501 payment for a successful referral. The chamber’s bonuses are being funded through a $1 million contribution from an unnamed benefactor, Chesshir said.

Preliminary work has included surveying local companies in multiple industries to assess their talent needs. The matchmaking effort will use social media to match skilled workers with open positions.

Along with Blue Cross Blue Shield, employers taking part include Arvest Bank, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, CHI St. Vincent, Baptist Health, Central Arkansas Water, Lexicon Inc., L’Oreal USA, Stephens Inc. and Simmons Bank among others.

“Recruiting new residents by offering these incentives will strengthen our city’s workforce, create more longterm growth, and enhance the quality of life and place for all of our residents and surrounding neighbors here in the 501” area code, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement.



