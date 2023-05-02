Cincinnati LB commits to Arkansas





University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and staff continued their strong push in the transfer portal with the verbal commitment of Cincinnati linebacker transfer Jaheim Thomas on Monday.

Thomas is the 14th scholarship transfer to pledge to the Razorbacks since last season and his commitment has Arkansas' transfer class ranked No. 4 nationally, according to on3.com.

He officially visited the Hogs on April 20-21 and followed that with a trip to Auburn.

Thomas, 6-4, 245 pounds, was third on the Bearcats in tackles last season with 70 and second with 6.5 tackles for loss. He had two sacks last season as a redshirt sophomore.

Thomas had 7 tackles and a half tackle for loss in Cincinnati's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas in 2022.

He played in 12 games and had 23 tackles and a half sack as a freshman during the 2021 season. Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 16.

Thomas had 95 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 3 seasons at Cincinnati. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He was rated a 4-star prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, and ESPN and 247 Sports rated him a 3-star as a senior at Cincinnati's Princeton High School.

Thomas initially chose the Bearcats over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Louisville and other schools.

The Hogs added 10 scholarship transfers to the roster in January along former Memphis receiver Marlon Crockett, who walked on.

In addition to Thomas, Arkansas has received commitments from Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary, Maryland defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. and North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms since January.

The Hogs have six scholarships available under the 85-scholarship limit.



