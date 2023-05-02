Marriages

Taylor Chastain, 23, and Sydnay Waller, 24, both of Roland.

Cody Glover, 35, and Kelly Dudley, 33, both of Ward.

Coby Smith, 46, and Heather Franks, 43, both of Little Rock.

Hunain Hanif, 28, and Aisha Sayed, 23, both of Little Rock.

Blake Timmons, 23, and Alli Attebery, 21, both of Elk City, Okla.

Mark Ellis, 40, of North Little Rock and Jamie Watson, 42, of Sherwood.

John Williamson, 28, and Olivia Pate, 26, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Griffin, 25, and Lindsey Boling, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Derrick White, 46, and Shineka Mitchell, 41, both of Little Rock.

Richard Melvin, 31, and Natalie Delone, 27, both of Little Rock.

James Anderson, 59, and Barbara Wyse, 58, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Knowles, 26, and Tivin Baize, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Dustin Klipfel, 39, and Laura Ishmael, 35, both of Sherwood.

Christain Seals, 18, and Savannah Reid Taylor, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Benvenuto Reyes Ramos, 43, and Alicia Lopez, 41, both of North Little Rock.

George Johnson, 57, and Andrea Justus, 51, both of Little Rock.

John White, 22, and Hayden Holbert, 23, both of Little Rock.

Dwayne Love, 54, of Little Rock and Mary Howard, 58, of North Little Rock.

Jonathan Young, 51, and Jazalyn Vera-Bowen, 43, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1560. Jordan Ybarra v. Oliver Ybarra.

23-1561. Oscar Belcher v. Christy Belcher.

23-1562. Desa Whiteley v. Terry Whiteley.

23-1564. Bevealy Richard v. Samme Delman-Richard.

23-1565. Jasmine McDaniel v. Chad McDaniel.

23-1568. Markus Perry v. Christy Perry.

GRANTED

21-3934. Matina Taylor v. Andrew Taylor.

22-610. Robyn McMasters v. Joel McMasters.

22-630. Lezlie Zakrzewski v. Clayton Zakrzewski.

22-2576. Sonia Powers v. Robert Powers.

22-3080. Gabriela Moncada Barahas v. Jose Rafael Silva.

22-3904. Miyana Bryant v. Deshawn Daniels.

22-4260. Vincent Williams v. Aimee Williams.

23-327. Terri Harper v. Johnnie Harper.

23-335. Ana Jimenez Chica v. Gilbert Soto.

23-557. Levictor Levingston v. Amanda Levingston.

23-799. Angela Linn v. Jason Linn.

23-1068. Mary Clement v. Bobby Clement.

23-1084. Sara Shelley v. Dylan Shelley.