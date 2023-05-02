Debris removal work after tornado could cost up to $10 million, Little Rock mayor says

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at a City Hall news conference on Tuesday suggested that debris removal work by a contractor following a March 31 tornado may cost up to $10 million.





Scott emphasized that the figure was merely an estimate.





City officials expect to get fully reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for tornado-related expenses incurred during the window of April 10 to May 13, Scott said. After May 13, FEMA is expected to reimburse up to 75% of costs, according to the mayor.





Debris will continue to be removed over the next 60 to 90 days, he said.





The city has tapped DRC Emergency Services, a firm based in Galveston, Texas, to remove debris at the curb in neighborhoods hit by the powerful EF3 tornado.





More than 30 of the contractor's trucks were working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, a city news release said last month.





Residents have been asked to separate debris by type to facilitate collection, grouping together tree and yard waste, construction debris, regular household waste and tires.