EDITORIAL: In the spotlight: This calls for immediate discussion!

Talk about starting off Sunday morning with a jolt. Who needs three coffees when you have newspaper opinion?

Bryan Hendricks, the pine-thicket bureau chief at this paper, wrote something of a stunner this weekend. His columns are always interesting to those in Arkansas who hunt, fish and visit the great outdoors, which is a lot of us. But this weekend's offering was probably passed around kitchen tables in more urban settings.

Should Arkansas allow deer hunting at night?

(Gulp.) The first thing most people will do, after cleaning up the spilled toast, is to question if the world's gone mad(der). After all, shooting deer at night is among the top no-nos in the hunting world. People have been put in jail for that. And for good reason: Not only is it unsafe, but there's a concept called Fair Chase that hunters have been defining for decades now. (Depending on the animal, that definition, and that line, keeps moving to and fro.)

But here is Bryan Hendricks' point, and we haven't heard it before. As always, he makes it clear: There's this thing--chronic wasting disease--among the Arkansas deer herd. And the state might take radical action to limit its effects.

Chronic wasting disease, better known as CWD, is nasty stuff. The affected deer might show up in your yard confused, ribs showing, dripping saliva at the mouth, etc. Deer hunting is big business in this state, and not just the government gets its take. There are businesses that make an awful lot of money, and employ many people, because of this one animal. And no telling how many rural diners and filling stations stay open year-around because they get so much business in October and November.

If the deer waste away . . . .

Other states have been fighting this for years, and Arkansas is relatively new in the game. One idea is to cull the herd down--by a large margin. That would in theory keep the disease from spreading as far and as fast.

"Night hunting is a logical solution," said our columnist who, like other good columnists, isn't afraid of having an opinion. "It is illegal to hunt deer at night because it is so easy to kill deer at night. That is precisely why it would be an effective tool for reducing CWD prevalence. [Game & Fish] staff shoots deer at night to gather test samples. Citizen hunters could take vastly more samples and vastly increase the data pool."

Hmm. Perhaps.

This calls for immediate discussion.

Would the state offer licenses especially for night hunting? If so, would hunters be required to pass certain tests, or take certain training, to get such a license?

Another reason for disallowing night hunting--other than deer tend to stop cold in a spotlight--is that it's dangerous. You're shooting at night. Danger is a given. Those hunters after feral pigs shoot the animals at night, and are encouraged to do so, but there are many, many more deer hunters.

Surely this would be limited to private land, right?

Surely this would be limited to hunts from deer stands, right? Certainly Bubba's habit of shooting from his pickup on the road would still be illegal.

Would normal rifles be used? Or just air rifles? Muzzle-loaders? Not archery equipment? And night hunting wouldn't last all season, right? Some Arkansans, we imagine, would skip the deer camp on "night hunt" weeks.

What about public relations? For example, for the family that doesn't hunt: What will be their thoughts at 2 a.m. when the rifles start firing down the way?

Maybe the biggest question: How can you possibly keep this safe? When 300,000-plus hunters take to the deer woods the second weekend of November, would opening up hunting at night cause more problems than it cures? There are already too many accidents, too many accidental shootings, in broad daylight. And it might not be fair to mention this in connection to all Arkansas hunters, but it must be said: After dusk at the deer camp means red go-cups.

The whole situation makes for an interesting debate. But at this point, it might need to stay a debate. Bryan Hendricks quoted somebody at Game & Fish who said critical thinkers change their minds when they get new and better information. Sure they do. And chronic wasting disease might one day shut down a whole hunting industry, covid-like, unless two-legged creatures can figure out a solution. Again, this calls for immediate discussion.

But maybe it will have to stay a discussion. For years. Because this would be one massive change for the state of Arkansas. And we're not sure everybody is ready for it. Or should be.