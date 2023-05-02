Eight AFC Quarterbacks Listed in Top 10 of MVP Odds

With the NFL Draft complete, the sportsbooks have released the odds for the 2023 NFL MVP and its a crowded field at the top.

Historically, the MVP award has gone to a quarterback. In fact, a passer has won the award for the last ten years straight, with Aaron Rodgers winning the honor three times during that stretch and Patrick Mahomes taking home the honor twice.

The last time a non-quarterback won the award was running back Adrian Peterson during his 2,000 yard campaign in 2012.

The AFC, which is loaded with quarterback talent, boasts four of the top five candidates for the award, according to SI Sportsbook.

2023 NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen +700

Joe Burrow +700

Patrick Mahomes +700

Justin Herbert +1000

Jalen Hurts +1200

Trevor Lawrence +1600

Aaron Rodgers +1600

Lamar Jackson +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Tua Tagovailoa +1600

Deshaun Watson +2500

Justin Fields +2500

Brock Purdy +3000

Trey Lance +3300

Geno Smith +3300

Kenny Pickett +4000

Jared Goff +4000

Russell Wilson +4000

Daniel Jones +5000

Kirk Cousins +5000

Kyler Murray +5000

Derek Carr +5000

Jordan Love +5000

Matthew Stafford +5000

Jimmy Garoppolo +6600

Justin Jefferson +6600

Mac Jones +6600

Ja'Marr Chase +10000

Bryce Young +15000

CJ Stroud +15000

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes share +700 odds to take home the honor this season. Of the three, only Mahomes has won the honor before. Allen and Burrow finished third and fourth respectively in the 2022 MVP awards voting, with Mahomes winning it after a season that saw him pass for 5.250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Burrow and Allen, each of whom had 35 touchdowns in the 2022 season, have the weapons and experience to compete again with Mahomes this season.

Justin Herbert (+1000) only looks better after the NFL draft landed him another playmaker in TCUs Quentin Johnson, but its interesting that his value is not as strong as Jalen Hurts.

Hurts (+1200) finished second in MVP voting in 2022 and his passer rating (101.5) was the fifth-best in the league among starters with more than nine games played. Mahomes ranked third (105.2) and Burrow ranked sixth (100.8). The Eagles quarterback passed for 247 yards per game last year with 22 total passing touchdowns. But whats more impressive is what he did on the ground. Hurts led all NFL quarterbacks with a whopping 13 rushing scores. The only player with more was running back Jamaal Williams (17). Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry also rushed for 13 touchdowns, but Ekeler and Henry both played more games than Hurts, who missed two starts last season due to a sprained sternoclavicular (SC) joint.

Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa share +1600 odds for MVP. Of these players, only Jackson and Rodgers have taken home the honor before. Rodgers has won the award four times in his career and will be looking to do it again, but this time with the Jets. At a +1600 payout, it would be foolish to count him out.

The first non-quarterback listed on the MVP odds is Justin Jefferson, who sits outside the Top-25 with odds of +6600. The Viking receiver was named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Only two rookies, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, made the list of potential MVP candidates. The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks this year check in with odds of +15000. No rookie has won the award since Jim Brown accomplished the feat in 1957.

