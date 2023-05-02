Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Collins Wright, 40, of 68 Stanley Road in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Wright was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Haley Cagle, 21, of 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Cagle was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Arkansas State Police

Lewis White, 19, of 7725 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. White was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Colton Gonzalez, 24, of 902 S.E. Falcon Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members. Gonzalez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Ivan Payan-Salcedo, 27, of 1011 Sienna Drive in Centerton, was arrested Sunday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Payan-Salcedo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Rachel Clayton, 40, of 1642 N. John Miller Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Clayton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Springdale

Abraham Barajas, 31, of 3966 Rochester Circle in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Barajas was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Zachery Payne, 26, of 473404 E. 610 Road in Watts, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Payne was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.