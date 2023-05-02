Enterpriser Pickard set for ’23 ceremony





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its 167th commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field and will livestream the ceremony via YouTube. The processional begins at 8:45 a.m., according to a news release.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist William F. Pickard will serve as commencement speaker.

Pickard, who was honored by Black Enterprise as one of the 50 most Influential Black Entrepreneurs over the past 50 years, is founder and executive chairman of GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management and GAA New Ventures, co-managing partner at MGM Grand Detroit Casino and co-owner of four newspapers, which have evolved into Real Times Media, a media marketing company, according to the release.

Since its founding in 1989, GAA has generated more than $5 billion in sales, with eight plants in the U.S. and Canada, servicing corporations such as Boeing, Mercedes Benz, Ford, General Motors, Delphi, Johnson Controls, Starbucks, The Home Depot and Merck & Co. Pharmaceuticals, according to the release.

As a philanthropist, Pickard supports education at numerous colleges and universities. He has served on several business and nonprofit boards, including Asset Acceptance Capital Corp., Michigan National Bank, LaSalle Bank, Business Leaders for Michigan, National Urban League and the National Park Foundation and is a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Pickard holds a doctorate in education from The Ohio State University, a master's degree from the University of Michigan, a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan State University, an associate degree from Mott Community College and honorary doctorate degrees from Clark Atlanta University and Florida A&M University.

GRADUATION

Among the spring graduates, six students will be the first to receive a Master of Business Administration degree in business analytics since the MBA program began in the fall of 2021.

In addition, two students will graduate with their Master of Science degree in addiction studies, the university's online program and the only graduate program in addiction studies in Arkansas.

UAPB's Division of Military Science is also celebrating 11 cadets who will receive their military commission from the Golden Lion Battalion Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

For guests needing mobility accommodations, accessible services are available. ADA parking and seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged. The Accessible Services sections are reserved for guests needing accessible seating and one additional guest. Guests who need to be seated in a wheelchair during the ceremony should bring a wheelchair.

The doors open at 7 a.m., and guests should allow extra time for entry. Metal detectors will be located at the main entrance. All items carried in will be searched by security personnel prior to entering. Prohibited items must be returned to the owner's vehicle or discarded. Items left at the entrance will be discarded. Any unlawful items are subject to confiscation, and the person in possession of such items is subject to arrest.

The University's Clear Bag Policy will also be enforced. Backpacks, fanny packs and large purses are prohibited.

The following items are allowed: clear plastic bags (1 per person) no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"; one-gallon, clear-plastic freezer bags (1 per person); nontransparent clutch purses or wallets no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" (1 per person) and bags necessary for approved medical equipment.

Details: UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx or UAPB Registrar Aretha Lacefield at lacefielda@uapb.edu.



