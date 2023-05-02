Exhibit explores mothers, daughters

Artist Kim Kwee explores mothers and daughters in a series of new works that combine textiles, drawing media and collages.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the exhibition "Kim Kwee: A Simple Heart," opening May 11 in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. The public is invited to a free reception from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. The reception is sponsored by ASC's volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors.

"'A Simple Heart' is a set of 19 paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like vintage paper dolls," according to a news release.

Kwee said she drew inspiration from surrealism, Miriam Schapiro's "femmages" (her process for creating art, in which she began to combine painting, textiles, and paper into collages), and the Demeter and Persephone story from Greek mythology.

"My background is not in traditional painting," Kwee said. "I explored expressive, abstract drawing in mixed media as a student. Because of this, my work embraces active drawing, making evident the performative aspects of mark-making. My approach to painting retains the physical and temporal engagement of drawing as well as sculptural fabric components and collage. For me, this combination of materials and techniques most closely communicates the way sensation and memory converge. Piecing together fragmentary components is a way of working through regret, forgetfulness, and fears."

Since 2010, the Little Rock native has been teaching drawing and design at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College at North Little Rock. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting in 2008 from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she explored a wide range of contemporary media and strategies.

She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art with an emphasis in printmaking from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

She lives in Little Rock with her husband and daughter. For more information about Kwee, visit kimkwee.com.

"Kim Kwee: A Simple Heart" will be on view through July 8. For details on the exhibition, contact Kevin Haynie, curator of collections and exhibitions, at khaynie@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.