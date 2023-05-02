Former judge Maggio files motion to have conviction expunged

A former Faulkner County judge who spent 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal bribery charge has asked the presiding judge to dismiss the information and the case in its entirety through entry of an order nunc pro tunc — a Latin term meaning "now for then" — that would effectively wipe the slate clean.

Michael Maggio, 61, of Conway, pleaded guilty to bribery concerning federal program funds before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on December 9, 2015, and was sentenced on March 24, 2016, to serve 10 years in federal prison. Maggio testified in the bribery conspiracy trial of Gilbert Baker, a former state senator from Conway, who was accused of funneling bribes from a Greenbrier nursing home owner in the form of campaign contributions to Maggio's aborted Court of Appeals campaign.

Baker, who in 2013 was working as a lobbyist and Republican Party fundraiser, helped arrange contributions from Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center owner Michael Morton for Maggio’s campaign for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals. The following year, Maggio withdrew from the race after a scandal related to comments he was purported to have made on a Louisiana State University website. Baker was accused of arranging the 2013 contributions as a bribe to get Maggio to reduce the jury award against the nursing home from $5.2 million to $1 million.

Indicted in 2019 on one count of bribery conspiracy and seven counts of honest services wire fraud, Baker was acquitted of the bribery conspiracy charge following a three-week jury trial in July 2021 before Chief U.S. Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked on the remaining counts. Last October, just two weeks before Baker was scheduled to be retried on the remaining counts, government prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the indictment with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

According to the motion, filed late Monday night by Maggio's attorney, James Hensley of Conway, Maggio is requesting that Miller issue the order to "place him in the same condition as all other defendants or persons of interest in this case" through a nunc pro tunc order "to dismiss with prejudice the Information against him and exonerate him of any charges."

If successful, according to the motion, Maggio would be eligible to have his license to practice law restored.

"Where other defendants may be able to continue their career after a prison sentence, i.e., plumber, contractor, etc.," Hensley wrote in the motion, "without this Court's intervention, Mr. Maggio has little chance of returning to his chosen profession as an attorney."