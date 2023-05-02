Sections
Foundation announces $133,500 in scholarships to eight Alma High School seniors

by River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:45 a.m.
The exterior of a school bus is seen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Alma Primary School in Alma. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)


ALMA -- The Alma Education and Arts Foundation announced it will award $133,500 to eight graduating seniors from Alma High School' class of 2023.

This is the largest annual amount awarded in the 22 year history of the foundation, and this year includes $20,000 in awards from the Skokos Mission Scholarship Fund, according to a release from the foundation. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded $1,497,600 in scholarships to Alma seniors.

In addition to the Foundation Endowment, money for the scholarships is received from donations via area businesses, individuals, memorials, and net earnings from the Professional Season of Entertainment at the Skokos Performing Arts Center.

The scholarships are both need and merit based, and are awarded to students pursuing higher education in all disciplines and at diverse institutions, including traditional colleges, universities, as well as technical and trade schools, the release said.

The scholarship recipients will be announced at the Senior Awards Assembly at 1 p.m. Thursday in the high school's David Woolly Performance Hall.


