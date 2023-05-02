Freshman getting start today in NLR

FAYETTEVILLE -- The freshman who got his biggest outs of the season to close Saturday's sweep of Texas A&M will make the first pitch of the final scheduled nonconference game for the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight in North Little Rock.

Parker Coil, a 6-3 left-hander, is set to take the hill at Dickey-Stephens Park for a 7 p.m. game as the sixth-ranked University of Arkansas meets Lipscomb (23-21) for the first time.

Coil (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1 save) is one of the several talented but lesser-experienced freshmen who have had to pitch increasingly important innings for the Razorbacks (33-11) due to injuries to the pitching staff.

"I think we're going to start Coil and just let him go an inning or two," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said after his Monday talk to the Swatters Club. "Just to let him start. He needs to start.

"Then after that, I'm not going to say it's going to be scripted, but almost. Like an inning, two innings, number of pitches. We've just got to do the best we can."

Freshmen Ben Bybee, Christian Foutch and Gage Wood have also been called on with more frequency in recent weeks.

Coil made his debut in an SEC game in the eighth inning Saturday, with the Hogs hanging on to an 8-6 lead over the Aggies with one run in, a runner on and one out. He gave up a single, then retired the side by coaxing a double play ground ball, the Razorbacks' SEC-leading 42nd.

Aggies power hitter Jace La Violette drove a well-located pitch over the right-field wall to open the ninth, but Coil then retired the 7-8-9 hitters in order to avoid facing the dangerous top of the A&M lineup with the tying run on base.

"Just trying to give us a chance to win and really just be big for this team," said Coil, who had a demonstrative reaction after recording the final out on a strikeout looking.

Coil threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings last Tuesday in an 8-4 loss at Missouri State, which helped open the opportunity on his third start tonight after he opened against Army and UNLV in early March.

"The midweeks are a great way to get into the weekend," Coil said Saturday. "You've got to perform on the midweeks. You've got to be able to show what you can do, so just taking the confidence from that Tuesday game and bringing it to this weekend whenever I got a chance."

Van Horn and the rest of the coaching staff spent part of Monday morning discussing how the pitching injuries have thrust more young pitchers into key situations.

"All these young pitchers are gaining incredible experience," he said. "Maybe for this year, but really for the future, for next year. I mean, Ben Bybee can say, 'I've started an SEC game. I've tried finishing an SEC game.'

"Coil has closed a game out in a tough situation. Yeah, these guys can build off of this. It can propel them into the next year or the next week or whatever. It's been really good to see."

The Razorbacks scheduled Lipscomb in the fall as one of the last additions to the slate.

Van Horn said the annual game in North Little Rock usually packs excitement.

"It's fun playing there," he said. "It always seems like the game's are tight. The crowd's amazing. They're pretty loud, when we do something. And there's been some times we haven't done a whole lot.

"But I think the players, they don't really love traveling in the middle of the week, but once we get there they're glad we're there and that's kind of the way I look at it. I like playing there. It'd be easier to play at home, but I think that makes it easier for the fans in that part of the state to get there."

Lipscomb, which is out of school for the semester, is tied for second place in the ASUN at 15-6, a game behind Florida Gulf Coast. The Bisons have taken on a challenging schedule, with an 0-10 record versus SEC teams. They won a series against Notre Dame to open the season and have beaten Louisville on the road.

"They're going to be solid," Van Horn told the Swatter's Club audience. "They've played a tough out-of-conference schedule."

Lipscomb is led by catcher Austin Kelly (.326, 15 home runs, 41 RBI), who has not played since April 19, and three other hitters who have double-digit home runs in outfielder Alex Vergara (.288, 14, 31), third baseman Trace Wilhoite (.285, 12, 45) and shortstop and leadoff hitter Caleb Ketchup (.236, 11, 32).

The Razorbacks have opened 14-7 in the SEC for the fourth consecutive season, becoming the first team to do that in more than 30 years, since LSU in 1989-92.

Van Horn noted the team's record is one game off from last year's 34-10 record at this point.

"That's amazing to me," he said, in reference to the Razorbacks' injury problems. "You guys aren't in the dugout. My hair's falling out. But we're hanging in there. The league's nuts."

Van Horn provided a few health updates. He said second baseman Peyton Stovall will sit out tonight's game and not throw again until Thursday to allow his ailing right shoulder more time to recover.

He added that sophomore right-hander Dylan Carter, who is dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament issue, was having an MRI with dye performed Monday. The initial report indicated he did not have a tear in the ligament.

"Best-case scenario is we get him back in a week or two, probably two," Van Horn said.

Star left fielder Jared Wegner, who still leads the team with 12 home runs and 44 RBI despite missing three weeks with a broken left thumb, will have pins taken out of the thumb next Monday.

"When he gets those pins out, it's up to him," Van Horn said.

Center fielder Tavian Josenberger (hamstring), out since April 22, is questionable for the home series against South Carolina (May 12-14) and probable the following weekend at Vanderbilt (May 18-20).

Todays game

Lipscomb at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RECORDS Lipscomb 23-21; Arkansas 33-11

STARTING PITCHERS Lipscomb: LHP Michael Dunkelberger (2-6, 6.35 ERA); Arkansas: LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

COACHES Jeff Forehand (656-601-1 in 23rd season at Lipscomb); Dave Van Horn (829-434 in 21st season at Arkansas, 1,149-593 in 29th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV/STREAMING None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas leads the SEC and is tied for 12th nationally with 0.95 double plays turned per game. … Caleb Calis 13-game hitting streak is the longest currently on the team and tied with Kendall Diggs for the second-longest of the season behind Jared Wegners 14-game streak from March 1-19. Wegner had a hit in 19 of his first 20 games as a Hog. … The Razorbacks are 111th nationally in team batting average (.286), 76th in team earned-run average (.5.05), 26th in fielding percentage (.979) and 41st in scoring (8.0 runs per game). … Lipscomb is 252nd in batting average (.253), 98 in team ERA (5.31), 173rd in fielding percentage (.967), and 196th in scoring (6.3 rpg). … Lipscomb Coach Jeff Forehand is a Belmont graduate, who holds a masters degree from Tennessee State. He was voted ASUN Coach of the Year in 2022.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Lipscomb#, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Miss. State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Miss. State*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Miss. State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

#at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

*SEC game



