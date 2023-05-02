Garland County to consider raises for deputies to address attrition





HOT SPRINGS -- State and local government coffers flush with federal pandemic relief and record sales tax collections are funding a bidding war for an ever-shrinking pool of law enforcement professionals.

The salary increase the Legislature approved for state troopers, effective last summer, was the opening salvo, raising starting trooper pay by more than 25%. According to the recruiting page on the Arkansas State Police website, the starting salary is $54,000.

Garland County has entered the fray, proposing across-the-board salary increases for its more than 100 deputies, but County Judge Darryl Mahoney said the competition has just begun.

"I fully expect this to escalate," he told the Quorum Court Human Resources Committee at its April 24 meeting. "The state police are actively recruiting officers from the city of Hot Springs and Garland County. It's not just here. It's statewide."

The HR Committee approved a proposal raising the minimum salary for patrol and jail deputies to $47,770. According to information the sheriff's office provided the committee, the starting patrol salary is currently $42,770. Starting pay at the jail is $39,638.

Enforcement and jail deputies would make the same pay if the Quorum Court adopts the ordinance at its May 8 meeting.



