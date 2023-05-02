DEAR HELOISE: I read the letter from Leigh S. of Boise, Idaho, in which she relates her problem of getting sticky fingers when kneading dough. I have a better solution than using plastic bags.

Use plastic gloves! They cover your hands and wrists. You can use either the surgical type (like medical staff use) or nonsurgical ones. The surgical type are tight-fitting and knead well, but they are harder to remove when you're done. The nonsurgical type are loose-fitting (so they're a little bit inferior for kneading), but they're super easy to remove. I also use these for making hamburger patties and kneading ground beef for meatloaf.

You can order the nonsurgical ones on Amazon or from one of these three mail-order companies: Harriet Carter, Miles Kimball or Walter Drake. A package contains 50 pairs of gloves. You can also order long-sleeve plastic gloves, which are thicker, for other tasks (such as certain cleaning); there are fewer pairs in a package.

-- Al F.,

Glendale, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I so love reading your column everyday, and I just wanted to add on to some comments from some of your other readers. Someone expressed concern about losing an earring. One day I discovered, when it happened to me, that I could wear two different earrings at the same time. People around here get a big thrill out of that innovative idea.

Also, Bea Ray talked about peeling hard-boiled eggs. I vigorously roll mine around on the countertop and easily remove the shell.

Troy, in New Jersey, loses socks often. Before laundering, I pin each pair together to avoid this problem that I once had as well. Thanks for listening.

-- Miss Maui Mary,

via email

DEAR READERS: Small toys today have many pieces and parts, and they can get spread out everywhere in your house when your children are playing with them. Here's an easy way to contain them.

Use zippered plastic bags, which come in all sizes, to organize and keep each toy's parts together. Your children can just grab the bags and know that all the pieces are there. And it's great for the kids, because they can see the toys through the plastic and pick which one they want to play with.

