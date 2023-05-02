Hogs make cut for top RB target

Arkansas 4-star running back target Jadan Baugh has named a top six that includes the Razorbacks.

Baugh, 6-1 and 215 pounds, of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., had more than 20 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina,Florida, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

The four major recruiting services list him as an athlete, but the Hogs are recruiting him to play running back.

Baugh had 27 receptions for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble on defense.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 20 athlete and No. 163 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

He visited Arkansas in early April and was able to spend time with running backs coach and lead recruiter Jimmy Smith, as well as others on the staff.

“Everybody was honest and transparent with us, and when they were showing us everything, it just stood out to us,” Baugh said.

Baugh was able to see Smith in action during a spring practice.

“I love the way Coach Smith really gets detailed,” he said. “Also he makes sure you understand before he just puts you out there because he wants everyone to succeed.”

He said following his April visit that he would visit Arkansas again.

“I’m definitely going to do an official visit here,” Baugh said.