Happy birthday: A year of making stellar impressions. This and your thoughtful consideration of others will open doors. You'll forge relationships, acquire resources and explore avenues of adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While most people are nice to those who return the pleasantry, fewer find it easy to be kind when others aren't. Without those peacekeepers who go beyond the call, no progress would be made toward harmony.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The path only became visible after you discovered it and pointed it out. Now everyone sees it, and soon it will become so well traveled it will be hard to remember a time before the way was known.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll get positive feedback for being yourself. Your unique style resonates with people, not because they have a similar aesthetic but because they feel empowered by your risk-taking.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To put too much of yourself into something out of your control is a move akin to leaning. Leaning can lead to falling. Sometimes it's necessary, but there's usually another way. Regardless, it's always a good time to strengthen your core.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will behave in as respectful, clear and considerate a manner as you can, not because you have excellent manners, although that is true, but because you like yourself better when operating with the full strength of character.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): With love and kindness as your guide, miracles unfold inside you and in the world. The question is, how much credit should you take for it? To be aware of the good one is doing is human; to lose oneself in goodness is divine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): "The single biggest problem with communication," stated George Bernard Shaw, "is the illusion that it has taken place." Instead of assuming your message has landed, ask for the feedback that will either prove it or reveal the miscommunication.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While self-checkout, automated phone systems and one-click purchases makes it possible to go through a day without interacting with another soul, this is not advised. You need the sort of mess that only a human can provide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll take charge of your experience and approach a new adventure on your own without relying on external factors or the presence of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Actions carried out in a particular order and infused with significance will be the pillars of a good day. The variables of life will be easier to manage against the stability of meaningful rituals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The human animal seems to be the only one obsessed with taking credit for its creations. You'll be more like the other animals today, doing what needs to be done without overthinking your contribution. You trust the balance of life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sometimes you hear the doorbell and want to greet it. Other times, the sound makes you want to hide. You have the right not to be bothered, don't feel like it's something you have to earn.