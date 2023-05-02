Donald Trump, former Republican president who faces over 30 felony charges in New York, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans in a town hall forum at St. Anselm College, CNN announced.

Francisco Garduno, head of Mexico's immigration agency, said he will remain free and "keep working ... until ordered otherwise" during court proceedings on charges that he failed in his responsibility to protect those in his custody when 40 migrants died in a fire at a border detention center.

John Porter, 54, former deputy police chief in Hopkinton, Mass., was indicted by a grand jury on three charges of rape of a child that occurred when he was a school resource officer nearly 20 years ago, the Middlesex County district attorney's office announced.

Alexis Avila, 19, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a dumpster behind a shopping center in Hobbs, N.M., but a state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant's age in suspending two years of the punishment.

Jeremy Seydoux, editorial director of the Leman Bleu network in Switzerland, told an environmental activist who stormed the set of a live debate and glued himself to a podium that "it's a shame ... you're taking a democratic program hostage," before the man was escorted away.

Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, will research sustainable agriculture and food production, as well as "share his rich experience and pioneering knowledge on entrepreneurship, corporate management and innovation" as a visiting professor at Tokyo College, the university announced.

Hisham Abdel Aziz, a producer with Al Jazeera's Mubasher channel jailed in Egypt since 2019, has been released from pre-trial detention, the Qatar-funded network announced.

Ben Cardin, Democratic senator of Maryland who helped write legislation that initiated the Paycheck Protection Program, announced that he plans to retire at the end of his third term.

Greg Abbott, Republican governor of Texas who offered a $50,000 reward for information on the man he said "is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants," regrets "if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding" the shooter, according to a spokesman.