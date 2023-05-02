Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub building renovation shifts to phased schedule

Winrock International announced Tuesday it is changing to "a phased construction schedule" to upgrade the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock instead of its originally planned aggressive schedule.

Phases of construction will help minimize disruption to members and educational programs, and ensure that the Hub’s building can host a national event in November, said Claret Alcala Collins, communications manager for the Innovation Hub.

The first Best Buy Technology Center in the state will be a large part of the remodel at the Innovation Hub. The first solar canopies will also be installed in the Innovation Hub’s parking lot to power the facility.

Adult and youth education programming will still be available through the Mobile Makerspace program and a partnership with St. Joseph Center of Arkansas, which will host the Innovation Hub’s summer camps.



