JPMorgan acquires failed First Republic





Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the United States.

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in less than two months. The only larger bank failure was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan.

"Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did," said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.





First Republic has struggled since the March collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York, and investors and depositors had grown increasingly worried it might not survive because of a high amount of uninsured deposits and exposure to low interest rate loans.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said early Monday that First Republic Bank's 84 branches in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank and that depositors will have full access to their deposits.

"This part of the crisis is over," Dimon said on a conference call Monday. "For now we should all just take a deep breath."





President Joe Biden welcomed the takeover during a speech Monday on small business. "These actions are going to make sure that the banking system is safe and sound," Biden said from the Rose Garden. He added: "While depositors are being protected, shareholders are losing their investments. And critically, taxpayers are not the ones that are on the hook."

Dimon's bank acquired about $173 billion of First Republic's loans, $30 billion of securities and $92 billion in deposits. JPMorgan and the FDIC agreed to share the burden of losses, as well as any recoveries, on the firm's single-family and commercial loans, the agency said in a statement.

New York-based JPMorgan was the only bidder that offered to take the entire bank off the FDIC's hands in the cleanest way, according to two people familiar with the decision. That was more appealing for the agency than the competing bids, which proposed breaking up First Republic or would have required complex financial arrangements to fund its $100 billion of mortgages, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The other bids would have cost the FDIC several billion dollars more from its insurance fund, one of the people said.

Regulators worked through late last week and this past weekend to find a way forward before U.S. stock markets opened. They solicited bids for First Republic's assets and once again turned to JPMorgan Chase, the nation's biggest bank, with a reputation as a deal maker during times of crisis. Treasury officials also enlisted JPMorgan last month to spearhead a $30 billion funding package for First Republic.

As of April 13, First Republic had approximately $229 billion in total assets and $104 billion in total deposits, the FDIC said. The FDIC estimated its deposit insurance fund would take a $13 billion hit from taking First Republic into receivership. Its rescue of Silicon Valley cost the fund a record $20 billion.

Before Silicon Valley failed, First Republic had a banking franchise that was perhaps the envy of most of the industry. Its clients -- mostly the rich and powerful -- rarely defaulted on their loans. The bank has made much of its money making low-cost loans to top income earners, which reportedly included Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Flush with deposits from the well-heeled, First Republic saw total assets more than double from $102 billion at the end of 2019's first quarter, when its full-time workforce was 4,600.

But the vast majority of its deposits, like those in Silicon Valley and Signature Bank, were uninsured -- that is, above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC. And that worried analysts and investors. If First Republic were to fail, its depositors might not get all their money back.

Those fears were crystallized in the bank's recent quarterly results. First Republic said customers rushed to pull out more than $100 billion in deposits following the failure of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank. Unlike bank runs throughout history, First Republic's demise was fueled by the speed of social media and digital withdrawals that can be made in seconds from a cellphone.

San Francisco-based First Republic said the $30 billion in funding it received in mid-March from a group of large banks helped it stanch the bleeding. To turn itself around, the bank planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including the low interest mortgages that it provided to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees in late 2022.

Investors were skeptical, and the devastating quarterly report sent them running for the exits. First Republic shares fell 75% last week and closed Friday at $3.51. Any remaining shareholders are likely to get wiped out. The shares traded at $115 on March 8, right before Silicon Valley failed.

The Federal Reserve and FDIC, which regulate the banking industry along with the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, could face renewed criticism over their handling of First Republic. Both acknowledged Friday in separate reports that lax supervision had contributed to the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank.

For Dimon and JPMorgan, there may be a sense of deja vu: Back in 2008, Dimon was the go-to banker for Washington to find private solutions for that banking crisis, and JPMorgan acquired both Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual.

In a statement, JPMorgan portrayed the First Republic deal as beneficial both to the financial system and the company. As part of the agreement, the FDIC will share losses with JPMorgan on First Republic's loans. JPMorgan expects the addition of First Republic to add $500 million to its net income per year, although it expects to incur $2 billion in costs integrating First Republic into its operations over the next 18 months.

The transaction makes JPMorgan even more massive -- an outcome government officials have taken pains to avoid in the past. Because of U.S. regulatory restrictions, JPMorgan's size and its existing share of the U.S. deposits would prevent it under normal circumstances from expanding its reach further via an acquisition. And prominent Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration have chafed at consolidation in the financial industry and other sectors.

"The failure of First Republic Bank shows how deregulation has made the too-big-to-fail problem even worse," Sen.Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in a tweet. "A poorly supervised bank was snapped up by an even bigger bank -- ultimately taxpayers will be on the hook. Congress needs to make major reforms to fix a broken banking system."

JPMorgan expects to recognize a one-time gain of $2.6 billion tied to the transaction, according to the statement. The bank will make a $10.6 billion payment to the FDIC.

The $92 billion in deposits includes the $30 billion that JPMorgan and other large U.S. banks put into the beleaguered lender in March to try to stabilize its finances. JPMorgan vowed that the $30 billion would be repaid.

For the $173 billion in loans and $30 billion in securities included in the deal, JPMorgan and the FDIC signed the loss-sharing agreement to cover single-family residential mortgage loans and commercial loans, as well as $50 billion worth of five-year, fixed-rate term financing.

"We should acknowledge that bank failures are inevitable in a dynamic and innovative financial system," Jonathan McKernan, a member of the FDIC board, said in a statement.

"We should plan for those bank failures by focusing on strong capital requirements and an effective resolution framework as our best hope for eventually ending our country's bailout culture that privatizes gains while socializing losses."

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Sweet and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press; Jenny Surane, Hannah Levitt and Katanga Johnson of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and Maureen Farrell and staff of The New York Times.

File - First Republic Bank signs and logos are attached to a window at a branch location, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Boston. Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)





