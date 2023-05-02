An unlikely scenario

So Mike Masterson would have you believe that intelligent life traveled light years across the universe only to visit our planet with the intent to mutilate our livestock? That is about as plausible as all-powerful deity that decides the only way to save me is to send himself to impregnate a virgin and then require a blood sacrifice of that child to himself in order to prevent himself from sending me to everlasting torture. Or that the same creator who can seemingly do nothing to stop war or childhood leukemia has the time to listen to a prayer and help me find my car keys.

None of these scenarios seem likely, but that's just me.

KEVIN ELSKEN

Springdale

Not a serious country

Seriously, President Biden is off and running for a second term as chief executive of the United States of America. If the United States were a serious country, we wouldn't have this person, who I believe is in apparent serious mental and physical decline, as its leader in the first place. A serious country would not, in my opinion, have a person who acts like a blithering idiot as second in command. A serious country would not be a debtor nation. A serious country would not allow the mutilation, sterilization, castration and poisoning of its young citizens and call it "care."

A serious country wouldn't allow men competing in women's sports. A serious country would protect its borders from all invaders. A serious country would respect its own citizens by making those illegally within its borders leave. A serious country would have a military able to stand up to China and Russia. A serious country would teach its children that the nation, while not a perfect place, is much better than all of the alternatives in the world.

I was born during the Kennedy administration and, in my opinion, we haven't been a serious country most of my life.

Don't believe me; you can't be serious.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

About indoctrination

A recent letter to the editor from Phillip Taylor observed that Gov. Sarah Sanders' opposition to critical race theory is based primarily on "indoctrination" of students. He pointed out that indoctrination is actually a "poor, one-sided teaching method."

Governor Sanders signed legislation to prohibit CRT in our public school system. Does Governor Sanders believe that our teachers are so awful that they would use poor teaching methods if not prohibited by law? And if so, why did Governor Sanders sign the LEARNS Act giving a pay raise to these academicians who might be prone to use "poor, one-sided teaching methods?"

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Emboldening bullies

It is now state law in Arkansas that the left lane of the interstate is for passing only; we are "educated" about this by the signs every few miles on the interstate, along with the electronic boards that quip, "Camp in the Ozarks, not in the left lane."

Is this the "education" that the state promised to provide on this new state law? Why not clarify the term "passing," and define specifically what this metaphorical "camping" is on road signs as part of this education?

Some now think the left lane is for elite speeders who are not to be bothered by the normal folk on the road. Recently I was passing a diesel going 70 in the middle lane by driving in the left lane at 79 (speeding, guilty). A car dramatically faster came from nowhere to inches from my back bumper as I was passing. It was going to take another 10 seconds to get past the truck and out of this car's way, but the driver could not wait, drove around the truck on the right, then hurried back to the passing lane to come to an abrupt stop, forcing me off the road. Was this driver "educated" by these signs? No, I think he/she felt justified by these signs to "teach me a lesson" about the left lane; apparently I was "camping" and needed to be stopped.

In this day of increased hostility, mental illness, and rationalizing behavior, why would one not try to switch out some of these signs with messages like, "no lane is for speeding," "road rage kills," or "be gentle with each other"? The current signs not only don't fully educate drivers on the new law, they help to embolden bullies.

JENNIFER HUMPHRIES

Benton

On teacher scarcity

The teacher shortage in the U.S. is severe and growing worse. It will not be cured by a status quo among departments of education certification authorities. To solve this problem for America's students, those in charge must be willing to be far more flexible, reasonable and compassionate in issuing credentials. Red tape must be replaced with reason. Praxis scores should never expire and testing should be limited. Demonstrated performance in technology, science and tutoring must be considered.

Short contracts, part-time employment and opportunities for older teachers need to be part of the mix, else our nation will never solve this.

NORM NORTH JR.

Springdale

Pull from circulation

Re library laws: Benjamin Franklin and "Marion the Librarian" are weeping.

KARIS ALDERSON

Hot Springs Village