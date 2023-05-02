LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Lipscomb

Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 1 — End 3rd Inning

Caleb Cali walked with one out and went to second base on a groundout, but he was stranded in scoring position when Harold Coll struck out in the first at-bat against new Lipscomb pitcher Bryce Houghton.

Lipscomb starter Michael Dunkelberger allowed 3 runs, 1 hit and 4 walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 1 — Middle 3rd Inning

Caleb Ketchup homered with two outs against Will McEntire. That was the 17th homer allowed by McEntire.

Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0 — End 2nd Inning

Nothing for the Razorbacks in a 1-2-3 second inning.

Will McEntire, who grew up in nearby Bryant, will pitch in the third. Dave Van Horn likes to throw Central Arkansas pitchers in this North Little Rock game. Expect Austin Ledbetter (Bryant) and Zack Morris (Cabot) to throw tonight, too.

Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Parker Coil likely won't pitch more after he worked around a lead-off walk in the second inning. He was on a low pitch count so he will be available for the weekend at Mississippi State.

Coil has thrown 19 of 33 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0 — End 1st Inning

Harold Coll hit a 428-foot home run off the scoreboard in left-center field with two outs.

Home runs have not been common in the Razorbacks' games at Dickey-Stephens Park, but a rare north wind tonight is blowing out.

The homer scored Jace Bohrofen and Ben McLaughlin, who walked.

Arkansas 0, Lipscomb 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Parker Coil struck out Caleb Ketchup to end an eight-pitch at-bat to start the game. The next two Lipscomb batters popped up to Caleb Cali at third base to complete a 1-2-3 inning.

Pregame

The Razorbacks are making their annual appearance in North Little Rock tonight. It is a pleasant night and the wind is blowing out of Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas will throw freshman left-hander Parker Coil tonight, three days after he earned his first save in his first SEC appearance against Texas A&M. He will be on a pitch count and the Razorbacks likely will throw several pitchers.

The starting lineup looks a lot different tonight with some players getting rest. Jayson Jones is starting at first base, Harold Coll at second, Mason Neville in left field and Hudson Polk at catcher.