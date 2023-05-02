Missouri judge blocks gender surgery rule





COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Missouri judge on Monday temporarily blocked a unique rule that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill several other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency rule until May 15 unless she extends it.

She also scheduled a May 11 hearing over the lawsuit challenging the rule.

In her ruling, Ribaudo wrote that those suing to block the rule would "be subjected to immediate and irreparable loss, damage or injury if the Attorney General is permitted to enforce the Emergency Rule, and its broad, sweeping provisions were implemented without further fact-finding or evidence."

She wrote that patients "are at high risk of having their medical care interrupted for an unknown length of time; once the Rule goes into effect, they may lose access to medical care through their current providers until such time as the provider can come into compliance with the Rule's requirements."

Bailey's office said it will continue to defend the new emergency rule.

"We remain confident in our position because the Court even acknowledged that it deferred its consideration of the science until a later date," Bailey's office said in a statement. "Our six pages of endnotes speak for themselves: these procedures are experimental."

Gillian Wilcox, deputy director of litigation for the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, which filed suit on behalf of transgender Missourians, applauded the ruling.

"Today's ruling marks a win for transgender Missourians over an unprecedented attempt by the Attorney General to unilaterally legislate and harm their right to self-expression, bodily autonomy, and access to lifesaving health care," Wilcox said in a statement.

Legal experts and transgender advocates say that if the lawsuit ultimately fails and Bailey's rule takes effect, it would make Missouri the first state to restrict gender-affirming care for adults and the first to enact such restrictions through emergency rule-making instead of through a new law.

Transgender-identifying Missourians argue in the lawsuit that the rule is discriminatory, and that Bailey sidestepped the Republican-led Legislature and exceeded his authority by attempting to regulate gender-affirming health care through the state's existing consumer-protection law.

Bailey has touted the rule as a way to shield minors from what he describes as experimental medical treatments, though puberty blockers and sex hormones have been prescribed for decades and the rule would also apply to adults.

The attorney general's office has said there are 12,400 Missourians who identify as transgender, the ruling noted. The office estimated that 600 to 700 Missourians would begin intervention in the next year.

The rule, which was initially set to take effect last Thursday, would require people to have experienced an "intense pattern" of documented gender dysphoria for three years and to have received at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist over at least 18 months before they could receive puberty blockers, hormones, surgery or other treatment.

Before receiving such care, patients would also have to be screened for autism, and any psychiatric symptoms from mental health issues would have to be treated and resolved. Minors, but not adults, also would have to be screened for "social media addiction" before treatments could begin. Some people would be able to maintain their prescriptions while undergoing required assessments.

But the transgender-identifying Missourians and health care providers suing to block it say the rule is discriminatory and illegal.

Tony Rothert, an attorney for the ACLU, told Ribaudo at a hearing Wednesday that the regulations would "cause immediate, severe and potentially irreparable harm" for people who could lose access to medications that include puberty blockers and sex hormones.

"We don't allow attorneys general to legislate, and we don't allow them to play doctor," Rothert said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Salter of The Associated Press.



