MLB Betting Trends: LaMonte Wade Jr.’s Home Run Streak in Jeopardy

If youre looking for some plus-money player props tonight, look no further. The Astros-Giants game has a couple of hot players to watch tonight at Minute Maid Park.

Ive got some fun trends for you today,,,

Astros rookie Hunter Brown has started seven major-league games and appeared in 12 across the past two seasons for Houston. He has five wins in 50⅔ innings of work with a strikeout rate of 9.49 batters per nine innings. His ERA was 0.89 last season and its 2.37 this year. But, thats still not whats most impressive. Listen to this:

Hunter Brown has yet to surrender a single home run in his major league career.

Yes, you read that correctly. Brown has not given up a long ball in any of his 50⅔ innings of work.

The Giants have the third-most home runs in the league this season (48) with 60.5% of their runs scored coming from the home run. Thats the most in MLB.

John Hefti/USA Today Sports

One player in particular is smoking hot right now: LaMonte Wade Jr.

Wade has three straight games with a home run and he has homered in four of his last five games.

What happens tonight when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

Wade is +550 to hit a home run tonight. Brown is +100 to strike out more than 6.5 batters.

Did I mention the Giants also have the highest strikeout rate in the league (27.5%)?

Bet accordingly.

Patrick Sandoval and the Angels face off with the Cardinals and Steven Matz in St. Louis today.

Matz has struggled to start the season with an ERA of 6.23 and his hard contact allowed is in the bottom 13% of the league. That could spell trouble for the lefty, who has been cold vs. this particular Angels lineup, allowing a .303 batting average across 66 at-bats. Specifically, Anthony Rendon (.323, four home runs) and Brandon Drury (.455 with four RBIs) have had his number. And dont forget Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Trout has 18 hits across his last 12 games and Ohtani has 24 hits across his last 14. Im interested in total base props for any and all of the above.

The Angels are +110 to win this one outright, despite the fact their pitcher has a better ERA and they are scoring 5.10 runs per game this season compared to the Cardinals 4.24.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.