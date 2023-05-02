The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Monday that Aerosmith will for the last time celebrate the rock band's 50-plus years together. The band's farewell tour, "Peace Out," starts Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. "I think it's about time," guitarist Joe Perry said in an interview with The Associated Press. Perry said he believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Frontman Steven Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group. "It's been a while since we've actually done a real tour. ... [We're] kind of anxious to get back on the road," Perry said. The band said drummer Joey Kramer decided to not take part in the current dates on the forthcoming tour. He's still a part of the group, but Kramer has been on leave to "focus his attention on his family and health" since their Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place. "We're opening up Pandora's Box one last time," Tyler said in a statement to the AP. Over the years, Tyler, Perry, Kramer, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford, have collected four Grammys. Before the 40-date tour wraps, Perry said other cities domestically and internationally could be added.

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016. In a ruling published Saturday, a Utah judge said attorneys for the actress and Terry Sanderson had agreed to drop the matter of Paltrow's attorneys' fees. District Court Judge Kent Holmberg's final judgment did not detail why the matter of attorneys' fees that Paltrow sought in her 2019 countersuit was dropped. The judgment affirmed the jury's unanimous verdict finding Terry Sanderson -- the man who collided with Paltrow -- to be "100% at fault," awarding Paltrow the $1 she sought in a countersuit. It also said Sanderson would not appeal the verdict, effectively ending a protracted legal battle seven years after the two crashed in Utah. Representatives for Paltrow and Sanderson were not immediately available to answer questions about the final judgment or the money at stake.