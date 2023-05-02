Walmart, Energizer

face three lawsuits

Walmart Inc. and Energizer face three proposed class-action lawsuits claiming they fixed the price of disposable batteries in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

Plaintiffs Kimberly Schuman and Kyle Kelley said in their complaint that Walmart and Energizer Holdings Inc. also violated consumer protection laws by making Walmart competitors charge more for the batteries.

A second suit making the same claims has 12 plaintiffs, each of whom says they bought Energizer batteries at various retailers nationwide at inflated prices.

The plaintiffs said in court records that Walmart pressured Energizer to raise the wholesale prices of the batteries it sold to Walmart's competitors, forcing them to raise their retail prices.

Further, Energizer agreed to require these rival companies to charge their retail customers no less than what Walmart was charging its customers for the batteries.

Portable Power, a retailer that sells Energizer batteries, filed the third suit, claiming that Energizer and Walmart's tactics forced them to charge customers higher prices.

The lawsuits were filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco.

"We take allegations like this seriously," Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said, "and will respond in court as appropriate."

-- Serenah McKay

American Airlines

pilots favor strike

DALLAS -- Pilots at American Airlines have voted to authorize a strike, a move that puts more pressure on the airline to reach a new contract with the pilots' union.

The Allied Pilots Association said Monday that more than 96% of its 15,000 members voted, and among those who did, 99% favored authorizing the union to call for a strike.

Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without the approval of a U.S. mediation board -- a step that has not occurred in this case. Congress and the president can act to prevent a strike.

A spokeswoman for the airline said American is confident that it can reach an agreement with the union.

"We understand that a strike-authorization vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done," said the spokeswoman, Sarah Jantz.

-- The Associated Press

State index drops

5.08 points in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 766.95, down 5.08.

"It was a quiet Monday for stocks as investors wait for the Federal Reserve meeting to conclude Wednesday afternoon, hoping they're close to finishing their rate increases," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.