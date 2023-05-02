NLR departments set up shop in new location

Most departments of the new North Little Rock City Services facility have opened their doors to the public, as the 92,384-square-foot building nears completion, officials said Monday.

The city's Human Resources, Engineering, Planning, Community Development and Finance departments have moved in and are conducting business for residents, the city said in its announcement. The Information Technology Help Desk Support Group is also in the building.

The North Little Rock Fire Training Center, located on the Pershing Boulevard side of the building, was the first to occupy the new building. The center has been operating all fire training in addition to conducting classes that bring in outside fire departments.

The Utilities Accounting Department is moving in this week and the city attorney's office will move in at a later date, officials said.

In 2022, the city purchased the former Blue Cross Blue Shield building located at the corner of Pershing and Percy Machin boulevards to consolidate all city departments for easy access and more efficient service for residents.

The general public can now access the building from the 700 W. 29th St. entrance (big awning), which is the main entrance. The Pershing Boulevard entrance to the Fire Training Center is not open for public entry.

The North Little Rock City Council unanimously approved the $5 million purchase of the office building in September 2021. The purchase came out of the city's general fund.

Most of the approximately 150 city employees are coming from the old City Services Building in Argenta to the newly renovated four-story office building at 515 Pershing Blvd.

The new office is about 2 miles north of City Hall and sits on 6.76 acres with 372 parking spaces.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said in 2021 the purchase was necessary as the old City Services Building at 120 Main St. was out of date and that renovating it would be too costly.

The new office has what the old City Services Building doesn't -- more space, better security and more modern infrastructure for information technology equipment, Hartwick has said.

Turning the old City Services Building into a modern office would have cost millions, Hartwick has said.