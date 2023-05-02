Sections
Nugent leads 3 Razorbacks earning weekly awards

by Bob Holt | Today at 6:17 p.m.
Arkansas’ Ackera Nugent (right) clears the final hurdle Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, while competing in the 60-meter hurdles on the first day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas junior Ackera Nugent earned the women’s National Athlete of the Week honor from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association after she ran 12.52 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles last Saturday at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge.

Nugent defeated the defending NCAA champion in LSU’s Alia Armstrong, who was second in 12.56, and she set a Bernie Moore Stadium record.

Nugent’s time ranks No. 3 in the world this outdoor season and is No. 2 on Arkansas’ all-time list behind Janeek Brown’s 12.40 in 2019. Nugent ran a personal-best 12.45 at Baylor at the 2022 Big 12 Championships before transferring to Arkansas.

For the Razorbacks’ men’s team, senior Rojé Stona was named SEC Field Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week and triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert was SEC Freshman of the Week.

Stona threw the discus 219-10 feet to win at the LSU Invitational and break his own school record. He ranks No. 4 on the all-time collegiate list and is sixth on the world list for this outdoor season.

Hibbert leaped 56-4 to win the LSU Invitational triple jump on his only attempt. He’s the current collegiate leader.

