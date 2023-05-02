OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Grimes set the tone for sweet sweep of Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE -- One player can't sweep a 3-game baseball series.

But one play can set the tone.

Left fielder Hunter Grimes set the tone for the Arkansas Razorbacks' 7-5, 10-4, 8-7 SEC West sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies last Thursday through Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It seemed Peyton Stovall's grand slam set the tone during Arkansas' 5-run second inning Thursday.

But A&M tied it 5-5. A&M perched runners at second and third with one out in the eighth when Hunter Haas flied to left. Third-base runner Ryan Targac tagged up.

Reserve Grimes, starting in left only because left fielder Jace Bohrofen moved to center with center fielder Tavian Josenberger (hamstring) and right fielder Jared Wegner (broken thumb) sidelined, caught it at a difficult angle yet one-hopped a perfect throw to catcher Parker Rowland. Rowland tagged Targac for an inning-ending, Aggies-deflating doubleplay.

Bohrofen hit a 2-run home run in Arkansas' eighth. Arkansas winning reliever Hagen Smith completed four shutout innings.

On postgame radio Bohrofen ballyhooed Grimes.

"Hunter Grimes out in left field making one heck of a play," Bohrofen said. "I was like 'He's going to catch it but he's leaning too far to his left.' So I didn't think he'd get his body around square and make a throw. But boy was I wrong!"

Arkansas emerged all right.

"When Hunter Grimes made an incredible throw to the plate it swung that momentum right back into our dugout," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

Momentum stayed Arkansas' until Saturday's final four innings. A&M closed an 8-0 deficit to 8-7 before freshman lefty Parker Coil netted his first college save.

Arkansas spent Smith Thursday after losing injured reliever Dylan Carter. The Hogs 39-pitches spent closer Gage Wood Friday night off a solid Will McEntire performance. Saturday starter Cody Adcock threw four frames scoreless.

Taking Friday and Saturday leads it seemed Van Horn's Hogs offered more sacrifices than a pagan film festival.

Arkansas small ball small-poxed the Aggies with five sacrifice bunts and four sacrifice flies the final two games.

A&M Saturday starter Will Johnson struck out five the first two scoreless innings before Arkansas shortstop John Bolton surprised with a leadoff third-inning bunt single.. Bolton pestered Johnson into a wild pickoff throw taking second. He was wild pitched to third before tallying, 1-0 on Kendall Diggs' sacrifice fly.

Van Horn, whose teams like most tend relying on the long ball, has an extensive small ball background playing and coaching for retired Hall of Fame Coach Norm DeBriyn's Razorbacks.

During Friday's ESPNU telecast he was asked, "Fun to go small ball?"

"We work on this stuff all the time," Van Horn said. "And I say, 'We're going to need it. We're going to need it.' And then we never do it and they are probably looking at me 'Whatever.' But hey, we needed it right there."

Whatever, it seemed small ball worked in a big way.