PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Vaughan shows ability as multi-sport athlete for Greenland while Crittendon displays home run power for Bentonville West

It wasn't enough for Brandon Vaughan to help Greenland win the 2A-1 Conference track and field meet at Eureka Springs.

Vaughan re-joined his teammates in baseball and contributed to the Pirates winning the conference baseball tournament at Harrison.

For his effort, Vaughan is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week. Stephanie Crittendon of Bentonville West is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Greenland captured the conference track and field championship on Wednesday with major contributions from Vaughan, who won the 100 in 12.01 seconds and the 200 in 25.04 seconds, with both times coming against the wind. The sophomore then jumped back to baseball and went a combined 5 for 7 at the plate with a home run, triple, and 6 RBI for the Pirates, who whipped Cotter 19-2 in the championship game on Saturday after beating Yellville-Summit in a semifinal game on Friday.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the multi-sport athlete who led the conference with 9 interceptions as a defensive back last fall, stole 4 bases and scored 5 runs during the tournament.

"Brandon provided a spark for our offense at the top of the order last week and was a big part in our offense scoring 36 runs," Greenland baseball coach Jordan Larkin said. "We always feel like if he gets on base he can use his speed to put pressure on the defense and generate runs. He has been a huge part of our success this year on offense as well as in the field."

Crittendon was just getting started in softball when she hit a home run early in a game against Fayetteville. She added two more home runs in the game as the Lady Wolverines blasted the Lady Bulldogs 19-2.

For the week, Crittendon went 9 for 12 to raise her average on the season to .538 with 12 doubles, 3 triples, 8 home runs, and 26 RBI. She's also a defensive standout who begins the week riding a 26-game hitting streak dating back to the final game for Bentonville West last season.

"Stephanie is an old-school workhorse catcher," Bentonville West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "She calls her own game and really relates to our pitchers. She had done an awesome job in the lead-off spot for us, and she's a 'yes, sir, no sir' kid. She is a joy to coach."

Stephanie Crittendon Bentonville West

