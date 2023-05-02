Political consultant from Benton announces run for seat in Arkansas House

Republican Ken Yang, a political consultant from Benton, officially announced Monday that he is running for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives that covers portions of Saline County.

Yang, who has helped run campaigns on the state and national level, said during an interview that limiting government expansion and protecting parental rights will be among his top priorities if elected. State Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, who holds the District 83 seat, announced in March that he does not intend to run for reelection.

"Now more than ever, we need bold, conservative leaders at the State Capitol -- someone who will stand up to the woke mob and against Biden's attempt to drive his liberal agenda down the throats of middle America," Yang said in his statement announcing his candidacy. "I will be that leader."

Yang, 34, is president of American Dream Strategies LLC, a consulting firm that has aided several state lawmakers with their campaigns. He founded the firm in 2014 after an unsuccessful run for Arkansas state auditor. Previously, Yang worked as director of governmental affairs for Arkansas Family Council and held positions in presidential campaigns for Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney.

He is also the former president of the Arkansas Republican County Chairmen's Association and chairman of the Saline County Republican Committee.

As a first-generation immigrant of Taiwan, Yang said he is excited to share his story. His father fled China during the Communist Revolution and immigrated to the United States with Yang's mother in 1983.

"To be able to run for office once was already an honor and to be able to be called to do it a second time, it's unbelievable. I live the American dream every single day," said Yang on Monday. "One of the biggest reasons why I'm a Republican is because Republicans think America is the greatest country in the world, and we are. Only in America can people like me run for office and get a fair crack at it."

If elected, Yang said cutting taxes, such as the state's used-car sales tax, would be a top item on his legislative agenda. He voiced support for eliminating the state income tax.

During the regular legislative session, lawmakers cut Arkansas' top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and reduced the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1% retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited reducing income taxes as one of her top three priorities -- along with education and criminal justice reform -- for her inaugural legislative session.

As a state lawmaker, Yang said he also would oppose policies from the "woke left" and support giving parents greater access to information their children are taught in schools.

"I think parental rights is a huge deal right now," Yang said. "Parents want to know that, hey, I can dictate, just like school choice, what's good for my kids. If you're going to bring in some human rights campaign or some LGBT group in the school, I should know."

During an interview Monday, Fite, 73, said he had spoken with three other people eyeing his seat. Fite, who has cited wanting to spend more time traveling and with his family as reasons for not seeking reelection, said he does not plan to endorse a candidate.

Chris Dickie, chief executive officer for WellFi Health, said during an interview Monday he had considered a run for House District 83 as a Republican but most likely won't.

Bailey Morgan, chair of the Democratic Party of Saline County, said Monday his organization was not ready to announce any candidates for House District 83. The party is trying to ensure it does not leave any seats unchallenged in the upcoming election, Morgan said.

Unofficial dates for the 2024 election cycle are March 5 for the preferential primary election, April 2 for the primary runoff election, Nov. 5 for the general election and Dec. 3 for the general runoff election, Chris Powell, a spokesperson for the Arkansas secretary of state's office, said in an email Monday.

The unofficial party filing period for the cycle is Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2023. Officials expect to have an official calendar for the cycle by the end of summer, Powell said.