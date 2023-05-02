Razorbacks make final 5 for Virginia lineman

First impressions in everyday life are important and highly-recruited offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal's first impression of the University of Arkansas played a big role for the Hogs being one of his top five schools.

Westphal, 6-8, 325 pounds, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, and his mother Libby visited Fayetteville last year in April and were able to watch the Razorbacks conduct their last practice of the spring.

He sorted through more than 40 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida as his top schools Sunday.

"My impression of Arkansas was set on my first visit when I watched the football players arrive for practice at 7:30 a.m.," said Westphal, who has a 3.71 grade-point average. "They were all smiling and joking with each other as they entered the facility. That's culture. It wasn't fake because they didn't even know I was in the parking lot watching them. It said a lot."

Westphal's father Chris joined he and his mother for the South Carolina game last fall and again for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15.

"This vibe has been consistent each and every visit," he said of the Hogs. "Arkansas has what's important to me: great coaches, stability, a good quality of life and a top business school."

All four recruiting services rate Westphal as a 4-star recruit with ESPN rating him the No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 202 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He's also rated the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

Westphal, who has an 84-inch wingspan and wears a size 18 shoe, said he plans to make official visits to his five finalists.

Together again

When defensive back Tevis Metcalf verbally committed to Arkansas on April 22, it gave him the chance to play with his brother and Razorback freshman safety TJ again.

Metcalf, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, and his older brother were teammates last year at Pinion Valley High School before TJ reported to Fayetteville in January.

His pledge came after his latest visit to Arkansas for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15. He picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Metcalf, who transferred to Parker in January, thanked God and his parents' sacrifices for helping him along the way.

"I chose Arkansas because they have always welcomed me and my family," Metcalf said. "They have been with us from the time they offered my brother and me. Coach [Sam] Pittman and his staff have a winning attitude along with a winning environment. My brother TJ also speaks about the culture and I want to be a part of it. I can see myself getting a quality education while playing football. Arkansas is a great school."

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain headed up his recruitment.

An on3.com 3-star prospect, Metcalf recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception as a junior.

