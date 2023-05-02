Red Sox end nine-game skid on Verdugo’s HR

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 6-5 on Monday night to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays.

Emmanuel Valdez hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive, and Jarren Duran added a solo shot for the Red Sox.

Verdugo also had game-ending hits on Saturday and April 14. This time, he drove a 94 mph fastball from Romano (2-2) into Boston's bullpen in right-center.

"It feels amazing. It's just one of those things, trying to take it all in," Verdugo said, smiling in the middle of the clubhouse. "I told the guys I kind of envisioned it, but I wasn't like, forcing it to happen."

Masataka Yoshida had two hits with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 11 games for Boston, which had lost its past eight games at Fenway Park against the Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays, who lost for just the fourth time in 12 games. Bichette was moved into the leadoff spot after George Springer was a late scratch due to illness.

Toronto went 16-3 against the Red Sox last season.

Boston shortstop Kike Hernandez made two throwing errors in the eighth when the Blue Jays scored two runs to tie it. The second came on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grounder that would have been an inning-ending double play but allowed the tying run instead.

"The last one he rushed," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. "He tried to make a play that wasn't there."

Josh Winckowski (2-0) pitched two innings of relief.

With the Red Sox trailing 3-2, Duran sent a drive into the center-field seats off Jose Berrios. Valdez then sent a 95-mph fastball into the seats following a walk to Triston Casas.

Berrios dropped to one knee in front of the rubber as he watched Valdez's drive sail out.

Coming off seven shutout innings in his previous start, Berrios gave up five runs in 51/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2 Josh Naylor hit a two-run single and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted Cleveland over reeling New York. Domingo German took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15. Steven Kwan singled with one out in the ninth off German. Reliever Clay Holmes bobbled Amed Rosario's dribbler for an error and allowed a single to Jose Ramirez. Naylor singled to right for Holmes' second blown save in six chances. Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) got the final two outs of the eighth, throwing one pitch and picking off a runner. Emmanuel Clase got three straight outs for his 10th save in 12 chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 1 Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly (Little R0ck Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) delivered seven solid innings as Chicago beat Washington. Swanson went 3 for 5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The Cubs ended a three-game skid -- all of those losses by one run in a sweep at Miami. Smyly (3-1) allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 5-8, BRAVES 3-9 Francisco Alvarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and the New York Mets beat Atlanta to split a doubleheader after Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. exited the nightcap early with a bruised shoulder. Sean Murphy had a pair of three-run homers in the opener, powering the Braves to a win. In the first game, Acuna launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Leading off the second game, he was drilled in the left shoulder with a 93-mph fastball from Tylor Megill on an 0-2 count and left the game. In the nightcap, Drew Smith (2-1) tossed 11/3 hitless innings in relief of Megill, who carried a shutout into the sixth before giving up a three-run double to Eddie Rosario.

ASTROS 7, GIANTS 3 Mauricio Dubon had three hits, highlighted by a tiebreaking RBI double in a five-run seventh inning, and host Houston Astros beat San Francisco. The game was tied at 2-2 with one on and one out when Dubón, who played for the Giants from 2019 until last May, smacked his double to right field off Sean Hjelle (1-1). Former Razorback Ryne Stanek (2-1), the fourth of six Houston pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh.