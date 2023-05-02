Shannon connected fans from all over

When I caught up with Glenn Brummer on Sunday -- unlike the San Francisco Giants could in 1982 when he stole home -- the former St. Louis Cardinal was driving from Springfield, Ill., to Branson. It just seemed right. Upon these highways, which connect Cardinal Country, thousands of fans listened to thousands of innings broadcast by Mike Shannon over the years.

And it was Shannon's voice that figuratively connected Cardinal Country.

"Whether it was Illinois, Missouri or, in fact, nationwide," said Brummer, whose inexplicable extra-inning steal of home was captured, for eternity, by the energetic Cardinals Radio Network call of Shannon, whose death at 83 was announced by the Cardinals on Sunday. "One time I was in St. Pete, Florida, staying with my mother-in-law -- and we picked up KMOX! I'll never forget that moment, picking up Mike Shannon and the Cardinals baseball game in St. Pete!"

The crack of the bat, the crackle of radio on KMOX and the cackle of Shannon's laugh were summer soundtracks, soliloquies and lullabies.

For the younger Cardinals fans, who watch baseball on phones and seldom listen to radios in cars, they might never truly understand the significance of a team's radio voice. Mike Shannon, who was from St. Louis and won two World Series playing for the Cardinals, was an omnipresent presence and an indelible describer of St. Louis baseball. He did Cards games for a half century. He was part of our daily ecosystem.

And so, his passing is painful, because not only does it mean the loss of a legendary Cardinal, but also it's the death of a connection to childhood, to carefreeness and to Cardinals memories Mike helped make. Like, it was Brummer who did the stealing of home, but it was Shannon who perfectly proclaimed: "BRUMMER'S STEALING HOME! HE IS ... SAAAAAFE! .... YOU WOULDN'T BELIEVE IT! GLENN BRUMMER!"

Shannon was one-of-a-kind, but that's because he was kind of one of us.

He was a regular guy. He wasn't this polished broadcaster. He was just Mike on the mic. His style of talk was neighborly, perhaps folksy. He'd make a new joke or tell an old story and then laugh at it along with us -- "heh-heh-heh!"

"The times we've spent together, there's not a person on this planet I've laughed more with than him, whether it's at the ballpark or doing the show from the restaurant [Live From Shannon's]" said Mike Claiborne, a longtime KMOX broadcaster who was in Los Angeles on Sunday for the Cardinals-Dodgers game. "I would use the word teammate, but that's not good enough. He was a friend, mentor, part-father -- he was everything, when you think about this gregarious person who always found good in everybody."

And while Shannon connected with generations of Cardinals fans, there's a certain age group that has a special relationship with this friend they've never actually met.

See, he was on the 1964 team, the 1967 team and the 1968 team, three pennant-winners that defined a decade. And for fans from back then -- especially kids, some whose baseball memories might've included sneaking an earphone up their sleeve to hear a transistor radio in class -- Shannon was a part of the joy-makers. He hit a homer in each of those three World Series. He came in seventh in the MVP voting for 1968. He graciously and famously moved to third base in 1967 so Roger Maris could play right field. And he was on the iconic cover of Sports Illustrated with the Cardinals in street clothes at their lockers.

"His love for the St. Louis Cardinals is pretty impressive -- as is his love for the town and the people," said Shannon's good friend Tom Pagnozzi, a three-time Gold Glove catcher for the Cardinals in the 1990s who also played at the University of Arkansas. "I've been out with him many times in many different cities, and he would get people talking about Cardinals baseball, wherever he was at.

"I feel very fortunate because I got to be real close to him. I loved being around Mike and getting him to tell stories. You know, I consider myself kind of a throwback guy. I could have played the '60s. And I loved when you'd get [Bob] Gibson or [Red] Schoendienst or any of those guys that went through that time together to start telling stories, not just baseball stories, but off-the-field stories. You could laugh forever."

Red is gone. So is Gibson. And Lou Brock (El Dorado). And Tim McCarver. And now, so is Shannon.

Man, Mike Shannon.

His was the voice that permeated our city, from cars to bars, from bedsides to night shifts. His was the voice that infused the surrounding cities, such as Effingham, Ill., which is where Brummer grew up. That is just one of the hundreds of smaller towns in Cardinal Country, where Shannon's enthusiasm and colloquialisms made him a local legend eternally.