TENNIS

Arkansas women earn NCAA Tournament berth

The University of Arkansas women's tennis team will make its 21st trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history and the first under new Coach Tucker Clary.

The Razorbacks will be in the Norman (Okla.) Regional, where they will face Washington in the round of 64 on Friday. The regional also includes host No. 13 Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Arkansas finished the regular season 12-11 overall and 6-7 in the SEC.

First- and second-round competition takes place Saturday and Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

State meets scheduled to begin

A pair of reigning state champions are set to defend their titles at their home facilities today.

Prescott, which has won five consecutive boys state track and field championships, is hosting today's Class 3A meet, while Quitman is serving as the meet host in Class 2A after winning last year's title. Also, the Class 4A event will be held at Clarksville High School.

On Wednesday, the Class 1A champion will be crowned at Lincoln High School. On Thursday, the Class 5A and 6A meets will be held at Lake Hamilton High School and Fort Smith Southside High School, respectively.

-- Erick Taylor

SOFTBALL

UAPB closes regular season with loss

A seven-run first inning provided Alcorn State (16-27, 11-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the cushion it needed to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and win the series Monday after an 11-2 victory at the Torii Hunter Softball Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Braves scored three runs in the opening inning off two errors but also got run-scoring hits from Kristian Edwards, Mycah Hall and Jillian Walters to take command early. Alcorn State, which dropped a 14-6 decision a day earlier, would score three more times off throwing miscues by UAPB (10-38, 4-20), including twice in the fourth inning.

Ariana Gonzalez drove in a run for the Golden Lions, who committed five errors in their regular-season finale. Traelen Humphrey took the loss after allowing 10 runs off 8 hits in 3 innings. The freshman also struck out two and walked two.

-- Erick Taylor