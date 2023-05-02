TELEVISION: ‘Swedish Death Cleaning’ cuts clutter for the end





A show about death cleaning sounds like something Lord Voldemort ordered up to terrify Harry Potter. But the eight-episode Peacock series "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning" isn't a showcase for dark magic — it's not even about death specifically. Instead, it brings three kind and cute clutter-busting Swedes to Kansas City to compassionately teach Midwesterners that crammed homes that resemble indoor swap meets make for an unhappy life — for you and for your heirs.

The show, which premiered Thursday, is narrated by comedian Amy Poehler, who also served as an executive producer. She never appears, but her quips add an extra zing. "Cleaning out your crap so others don't have to when you're dead. It's a very Swedish thing. You'll get it," she says at the start of each episode.

The series is inspired by the best-selling 2018 book "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning" by Margareta Magnusson, which introduced Americans to this quaint Nordic custom. (Magnusson and her daughter Jane Magnusson, a Swedish film director, are listed as executive producers of the Peacock series.) The Swedish concept of "dostadning" can be employed at any life stage. The message: As you get older, try not to be sentimental. Take control of junk clogging your home. Don't leave it as a burden for others to deal with when you're gone. And don't be afraid to talk about your death.

The people featured in the show are at a crossroads. They desperately need an intervention, including Suzi Sanderson, a whisky-throated 75-year-old saloon singer featured in episode one.

"I'm a vagabond. I've traveled all over the world and collected all these things from my travels. I became attached to these things," she says. Sanderson's basement is piled with memorabilia and her closets are crammed with glittery evening gowns. "That's all I have now. Everything brings back a memory."

America's clutter problem is frequent fodder for TV shows, including A&E's Emmy-nominated "Hoarders," now on season 13; Marie Kondo's two series, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo" and "Sparking Joy"; "Legacy List with Matt Paxton" on PBS; Netflix's "Get Organized with the Home Edit"; and the fab five of Netflix's "Queer Eye."

"American people tend to have a lot of everything, for example, seasonal-related stuff for every occasion like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays," professional organizer and interior designer Ella Engström, one of the show's death cleaners, said in an email. "This is very different from how we have it in Sweden. We have a more basic style used for most things. Then, we spice it up with small details instead. We use most of the things we have in our homes all the time."

What a concept.

Episodes follow a familiar pattern: first, shocking photos of the subject's messy rooms, shelves laden with dusty collectibles and storage boxes of art supplies. Then lots of hugs as the helpers arrive and take stock. The come-to-Jesus moment when people agree to part with their mother's ancient hand mixer and mountains of faded football jerseys. And then a purging and primping of the rooms ahead of a dramatic reveal, when homeowners return with tears and gratitude.

The death cleaning trio uses firm but gentle guidance to help eight overwhelmed households, with people ranging in age from 33 to 75. (You can start death cleaning at any time.) Fueled by coffee breaks ("fika" in Sweden) and celebratory wine, the pros assess the situations and the collections of penis statues, Oscar Meyer Weiner mobiles and creepy dolls.

Engström quickly and compassionately helps people purge their stuff. Johan Svenson, a designer (and a drag queen DJ), shows people how to elevate what they treasure most and designs their homes to reflect their personality. Katarina Blom, a TEDx speaker and author who calls herself a "happiness psychologist," acts as a blunt but thoughtful cheerleader. She has frank conversations and cries with everyone as they figure out why they are hanging on to boxes of grandma's afghans and photo albums full of people they don't even recognize. "When you go in for everything," she says in one episode, "you kind of lose everything."

The death cleaners patiently explain how to use a red and green dot sticker system while decluttering: red for things to get rid of and green for things to save. The subject of death is front and center; some of the people on the show are battling stage four cancers or mourning recently deceased family members. But they speak of it matter-of-factly, not in hushed tones. And there is plenty of black humor thrown in.

Empty-nesters Flora Haug, 56, and husband Jeff, 55, have eight children who have left behind much of their childhood stuff: pandas, tiaras, prom dresses, technology, even a dead pet tarantula. After a battle with cancer, Flora was worried about eventually leaving the mess -- plus a storage unit of her own mother's stuff -- for her children to deal with. The death cleaners convinced the kids to take what they wanted, then got rid of the rest.

Godfrey Riddle, 33, lost both of his parents while battling cancer himself. His parents never told him what was important, so he kept all of their stuff in his own basement grief pit, including their vacuum cleaner and the pan his dad used to make bacon. The death cleaners made him realize he didn't need to keep these things to keep the memories. "I finally feel like I'm on the path to understanding and to healing," Riddle says on the show.

Doug Salva, 54, spent years buying tiki bar tchotchkes and overwhelming his tiny kitchen with stacks of expired spices, although he rarely cooked. His fiancee was creeped out by his messy rooms and his owls made out of coconuts and tongue scrapers. He even had boxes of his late ex-wife's items. The death cleaners helped him cull his collections and installed a wall of shelves in the basement to hold black storage boxes labeled and stamped with QR codes that identify the stored collectibles.

There are plenty of other life tips to be gleaned from the show. If you have a storage unit, for example, clear it out as soon as you can. Or create a "Dilemma Box" at home where you put things you can't yet part with, then look at them again in a few months and reevaluate. And don't hold on to things that bring back bad memories, like the chair Tiffany Meixuiero's husband died in, which made her cry every time she walked past it.

Listening to the real struggles of people and their stuff never gets old. "I knew that you guys were going to declutter my life and my house, I didn't know you were going to declutter my soul," says Sanderson on the show. "I mean it's good, but it hurts, it's letting go of a lot of stuff. I think you guys have opened up my life by getting rid of my life."



