TE transfer Gumms reopens recruitment

North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms has reopened his recruitment after committing to Arkansas on April 23.

Gumms, 6-3 and 235 pounds, made an official visit to Fayetteville on April 21-23. He posted on Twitter Tuesday morning he was officially visiting California this weekend.

When asked if he was no longer committed to Arkansas, he said, “Yes sir.”

I’ll be in Cal this weekend!! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/YVVcvulABq — Keys 🔑 (@varkeyesg) May 2, 2023

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Arkansas now has 13 pledges from transfers since the end of the 2022 season. The Razorbacks have seven scholarships available within the 85-scholarship limit.