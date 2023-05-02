Trial to begin today for Pulaski County man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers





The trial of a Pulaski County man accused of shooting at two federal agents investigating an alleged drug trafficking ring in the southern part of the county gets underway with jury selection this morning and testimony expected to run through Thursday.

Jackie Davidson, 51, of Woodson, is facing counts of use of a deadly weapon to assault a federal law enforcement officer, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and could face 40 years or more in prison if convicted on all charges.

Four other men charged in the same indictment have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing. It was not clear what connection Davidson has to the other four defendants, none of whom were charged with violence directed toward investigators. Davidson was not charged with any drug offenses.

According to court documents, just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2021, ATF Agent James O'Connor and DEA Task Force Officer Johnny Sowell were conducting surveillance in an area along Woodson Lateral Road and attempted to turn the black SUV they were in around after turning down a narrow, dead-end dirt road. As they were driving back toward Woodson Lateral Road, records said, the two saw a heavyset, light-skinned man, later identified as Davidson, emerge from the wood line next to Lee Street carrying a camouflaged long gun and walk to the middle of the street. As the two passed by the man, records said, he yelled at them to stop, then raised the camouflaged long gun, took aim at the rear of the SUV the men were in and fired, hitting the rear bumper.

Records said a confidential informant provided information that eventually led investigators to Davidson, leading to his arrest on Dec. 2, 2021, and subsequent indictment.

Davidson said, according to records, that two days before the shooting incident he was involved in a near-violent altercation where he was threatened by someone driving a black SUV up the remote, private road where he lives. Davidson contended that he believed he was dealing with the same person and had fired a shotgun blast at the rear bumper, then fired into the air with a pistol as a warning.

Attorneys for the government and the defense met Monday before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky to deal with a number of motions and to go over the scheduling of the trial. Rudofsky said he anticipates that it will take most of today to seat a jury and give preliminary instructions. Assistant U.S. attorneys Stephanie Mazzanti and John Ray White said they anticipate the government's case to be finished by mid-day Wednesday, and Davidson's attorneys, Molly Sullivan and Cheryl Barnard with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, said they anticipate concluding the defense around mid-to-late-afternoon on Thursday.

Rudofsky denied a motion filed last week by Davidson's attorneys to dismiss the case on the procedural grounds that the motion was filed outside of a 21-day window prior to the trial date. Sullivan argued that the motion was filed in response to an order from Rudofsky that was filed last Wednesday prohibiting Davidson from pursuing a self-defense argument at trial.

"If we were allowed to argue self-defense, the government would have to prove the defendant knew these individuals were law enforcement officers," Sullivan said.

Rudofsky said that argument might support a motion for judgment of acquittal or a clarifying jury instruction, "but none of what you said strikes me as a reason to dismiss the indictment."

The judge held off on ruling on a defense motion to compel the government to prove what Davidson's intent was when he fired on the officers in support of the attempted murder and assault counts, in order to give the matter more consideration.

Barnard argued that the charges against Davidson came absent any other criminal activity, which she said called into question Davidson's intent when he fired at the officers' SUV. Barnard argued that the government should have to prove that Davidson knew the individuals in the SUV that day were federal law enforcement officers.

Mazzanti pushed back on that argument, saying that if it were so, it would run contrary to precedent and would preclude law enforcement's ability to conduct undercover operations, "if the court were to require law enforcement engaged in their official duties to out themselves."

"I don't think there's any support for the assertion that a defendant has to know someone is law enforcement," she said.

Rudofsky said he would hold the matter in abeyance until today and make a ruling when court reconvenes.

Another sticking point regarded the use of the words "victims" when referring to the two federal officers and "crime scene" when referring to the site where the shooting occurred. Sullivan and Barnard argued that using such terminology could unfairly prejudice the jury against their client. After Rudofsky suggested the government might use the terms, "but not to excess, maybe during opening and closing," Barnard agreed that would not be an issue.

"That's part and parcel of being a good advocate," she said. "Where our concern comes in is when it's used ... in eliciting testimony it can come across to the jury as a statement on the evidence, which is improper."

Mazzanti suggested during testimony other terms could be used in place, such as "the people who were shot at," or "the scene where the shooting took place," to get the point across, but argued the words themselves should not be considered prejudicial.

In granting the motion, Rudofsky said, "As long as the government is acting in good faith, one or two slip-ups is not going to cause a mistrial."

Rudofsky ruled as moot a government motion to prohibit the defense from referencing the potential range of punishment, disclosing any information about plea negotiations or inviting jury nullification. In a tersely worded, one-page response to the government's motion, Sullivan and Barnard said "undersigned counsel is completely taken aback by any insinuation that either would attempt to advise the jury to do anything but follow the law."

Rudofsky said rather than rule on a government motion to prohibit hearsay testimony he will consider and rule on any such objections at the time they are raised during the trial.

Jury selection begins this morning at 9:30 a.m.



