Warden to be named commissioner of Arkansas Division of Higher Education, governor says





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday that she will name an associate vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus to be the commissioner of the state Division of Higher Education.

Ken Warden, who is the campus's associate vice chancellor for compliance and legislative affairs, will begin in his new role on June 1, according to a Twitter post from the agency.

Warden was praised in a news release from the governor's office on Monday for his "extensive leadership experience in higher education."

The Arkansas Division of Higher Education's tasks include recommending higher education and institutional budgets to the state Legislature, providing institutional accountability, giving professional development for faculty and managing the state's scholarship and financial aid programs, according to the agency's website. As commissioner, Warden will lead the division.

His current salary is $153,000, according to UAFS spokeswoman Rachel Putman. The governor's office didn't immediately respond to an emailed question seeking information on what Warden's salary will be as commissioner.

The announcement comes days after Graycen Bigger of Pocahontas became chairperson of the state Higher Education Coordinating Board, and about a month after the tenure of Maria Markham, the former director of the Division of Higher Education, abruptly ended. Although legislation signed into law during this year's legislative session changed the title for the executive head of the division from "director" to "commissioner," the director position remained listed as "vacant" on the Division of Higher Education website on Monday afternoon.

In his role as associate vice chancellor, Warden has been tasked with ensuring compliance with the law and University of Arkansas policies, according to a page on UAFS' website.

Warden described his current role as working with faculty and staff members to ensure they were aware of the expectations set for them, and to support them in their roles across the institution.

The associate vice chancellor has worked at the Fort Smith campus for the past nine years, according to the release from the governor's office. He was previously dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology for six years, and was associate vice chancellor for workforce development for a single year.

As dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology, his team developed programs that "helped align workforce from certificate all the way to bachelor's degrees," he said. "That's something that I'm really proud of, because I value higher education across the board."

He also served as chief business and community outreach officer at Arkansas Tech University for about 17 years.

Warden, whose degrees include a doctorate in education workforce development from the University of Arkansas, a master of education in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University and a bachelor of science in vocational education from the University of Arkansas, has experience in such areas as economic development, strategic planning, community outreach and career pathways. He also has an associate's degree in applied science in automotive service work from Westark Community College, which is now UAFS.

The release states his research interests center on "adult learners and non-traditional students, credit and non-credit workforce aligned programs, student retention, and sustainability initiatives on college campuses."

Sanders described Warden as the "clear choice to serve in this role."

In the release, Warden said he looked forward to working with the governor and state Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva in "paving a path to prosperity for all Arkansans."

"Governor Sanders has made education reform the hallmark of her administration, and I am ready to get to work with her and the talented team at the Department of Education as we begin a new day in Arkansas education," he said.

Warden declined to comment on what his priorities will be as commissioner, though he said his last day with UAFS will be May 31.

ASU System President Chuck Welch said he anticipates workforce development will be an area of priority, a focus shared by other higher education administrators.

"I think all of us are in ensuring that the academic curriculum we put forward is focused on graduating and getting jobs and enhancing business and industry prospects for the state," he said. "I absolutely think that will be a priority."

The president described Warden as a "very well-rounded" choice for commissioner, highlighting his understanding of higher education, workforce education and policy making.

"He's somebody who understands not only higher education," Welch said "He understands our state. I think that's critically important."

Welch, who said he really got to know Warden through the latter's work at UAFS, added that his university will work closely with him to determine how best to advocate to the Legislature for funding for higher education, reduce duplication in programs across the state and improve graduation rates.

"I think that his having worked at these institutions means he really has a good sense of the kinds of relationships we need to be having together, from certificates all the way up to doctoral degrees," he said.

Welch said Warden "universally is well-thought of, a solid thinker and someone who is easy to work with," adding, "It was good news to hear when we learned of that appointment this morning."

CHANGES TO TITLE

During this year's regular session, state lawmakers changed the name of the executive head of the Division of Higher Education from "director" to "commissioner."

Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, filed Senate Bill 551 on March 30, two days after Markham received a phone call from the governor's office telling her that her tenure over the division had ended. Mason Campbell, the division's chief academic officer, has been the de facto leader for "day-to-day operations" since then, according to Jacob Oliva, the state Education Secretary.

Sanders signed the bill April 12, and the legislation became Act 786. Due to its emergency clause, the law took effect the day of its approval by the governor.

The law, among other changes, allows the governor to appoint the commissioner without consulting the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Dotson didn't immediately return a voicemail seeking comment on the reason for the change in the role's name and the removal of the consulting requirement.

Information for this story was contributed by Ryan Anderson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



