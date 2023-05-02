Washington County officials review ‘approved’ covid-relief applications; committee blocks reconsideration of ‘ineligible’ requests

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace Monday voted not to reconsider any applications for federal covid-relief money that were initially deemed ineligible.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee voted not to review 11 applications for money under the county's share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Washington County received about $46.5 million in federal covid-relief money under the Act.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger, from District 9, made a motion to reconsider 10 of the applications and Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford, from District 12, made the remaining motion.

Under the procedures followed by the committee, a majority of the 15 justices of the peace had to vote in favor of the motion to reconsider any application initially deemed to be ineligible. The committee voted against reconsidering the 11 applications.

Representatives of some of the nonprofit organizations that were deemed ineligible spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. In each case, they said their applications were for projects that should be eligible and in some instances the county's review process overlooked information that was included or incorrectly interpreted the applications.

Coger said after the meeting she plans to continue working to get the justices of the peace to hear from applicants who have questions or believe their applications were wrongly denied.

"I was surprised; I thought they would want to do the right thing," Coger said of the committee's denying the organizations an opportunity to be heard. "But I'm not giving up."

There were 11 applications for rescue plan money which were deemed to be eligible which were on the agenda for Monday's meeting. The agencies making those requests made brief presentations and answered questions. If the justices of the peace choose to do so, ordinances appropriating the money requested will be drafted and brought back to the committee at a future meeting.

The distribution process for the rescue plan money to nongovernmental groups has been a bone of contention for several months, with some nonprofit organizations noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without a process in place to accept and evaluate requests. The county contracted with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to review the applications and make a determination on their eligibility.

The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $1.9 million to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

According to County Treasurer Bobby Hill, the county has obligated about $41.7 million of the roughly $46.5 million in rescue plan money made available to the county.

The rescue plan money Washington County has already obligated includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatus for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The county has also directly appropriated about $8.8 million in rescue plan money for a covid-related expansion of the jail, and another $10 million received under the act and later designated as revenue replacement money by the county has also been earmarked for the jail expansion project.

Another $1 million has been appropriated to architectural and engineering work on a proposed new emergency operations center for the county. County Judge Patrick Deakins has said the initial cost estimate for the building is $5.5 million and rescue plan money could be used on that project.

Also on Monday, Justice of the Peace Willie Leming spoke during the public comment period of the meeting to say he has unanswered questions about the county's decision to demolish a partially completed bridge project. Leming said the demolition of the nearly completed bridge structure was a waste of county money.

Leming said he wants to know who approved the project and who made the decision to demolish the bridge. He said both Carl Gales, chief of staff to former County Judge Joseph Wood and Charles Ward, former road superintendent, had left their positions with the county before a contract for the project was signed in August 2021.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins said after the meeting he was "blindsided" by Leming's complaints at the meeting.

"I find that pretty ridiculous and unfair," Deakins said. "If Justice Leming has questions, we're more than ready to answer them. We've invited Justice Leming to talk to us. He hasn't taken any steps to come in and talk to us."

Last month the county demolished a bridge at the intersection of Wyola and Parker Branch roads. The county spent about $495,000 on the bridge beginning in April 2021 when bids were taken and going through October 2022 when the bridge was completed.

Deakins said at the time the decision to demolish the bridge was announced that he and his administrative team reviewed all of the county's road and bridge projects after he took office in January and officials said the bridge, as originally designed, was going to cost the county an additional $1.1 million to complete.

Tearing down the bridge structure and replacing it with a crossing using a series of 42-inch box culverts will bring the total cost down to around $664,000, according to county Road Superintendent Jeff Crowder, with the remediation work -- including demolishing the existing bridge structure and installing the box culverts -- costing about $170,000.

Crowder said the bridge had been built using some cast concrete sections the county bought after they were ordered and then not used for a bridge project in Rogers. Using the taller structure meant the approaches on both Parker Branch Road and Wyola Road would have to be built up, Crowder said, which the county estimated would require more than 48,000 cubic yards of fill dirt. The fill dirt alone had an estimated cost of $486,680, according to the county.

In other business, the committee tabled discussion of an ordinance to require all ordinances and resolutions approved by the Quorum Court to be posted online within 30 days of their adoption. State law currently provides that county ordinances be codified once every five years. The ordinance was discussed at the March 16 meeting of the Quorum Court and referred back to the County Services Committee for more discussion.

Eligible applicants

Washington Countys review process has deemed 11 of the 46 applications the county received for money under the American Rescue Plan Act are eligible. The total amount requested in these applications is $564,681.

NWA Food Bank: $100,000

Fayetteville Lions Club: $70,000

Credit Counseling of Arkansas: $10,000

Washington County Historical Society: $23,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkhoma: $70,681

Responder 1st Assistance Program: $60,000

Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $41,000

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $48,000

Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $87,000

Lincoln Senior Activity and Wellness Center:$25,000

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $30,000

Source: Washington County



