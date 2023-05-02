Watch fly fishing flicks, catch a grand slam

Spring migration May topic

"Living Healthy in Nature," a free monthly program of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the park visitor center. The topic is spring birding migration and how it relates to adapting to changes in life.

Registration is not required. Call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000 for more information.

Hikers set two treks

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Friday along the 5-mile dirt trail that circles Lake Fayetteville. A 4.2-mile loop hike on May 11 will visit Tea Kettle Falls in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Part of the hike will be in a creek.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Mustermann, (479) 721-2193 or muster@olemac.net. For club information visit bvhiking club.com.

Go see waterfalls

A free, one-hour program about how, where and when to go on safari for waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area visitor center.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will show photos and talk about several waterfalls in the region. Some of the waterfalls can be seen from a vehicle while others require hiking to see.

The program will include equipment that is handy to have on a hunt for waterfalls, safety, hunting waterfalls with children and directions to some of the easiest waterfalls to reach.

For details on this and other park programs call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Camp goes wet, wild

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County will host its Project Wet 'N Wild Summer Camp June 19-July 2. Deadline to register is Friday. The camp is for students who will enter the 10th or 11th grade next school year.

Students will do field research by tracking reptiles in Bear Hollow Natural Area using radio telemetry. They'll assist ornithologists in banding birds captured in mist nets, monitor bat activity and study aquatic life in the nearby Kings River.

Visit onsc.us/aegis for information and registration. The camp is made possible by a grant from the Academic Enrichment for Gifted/Talented summer camps and Arkansas Department of Education.

Meadors win at Beaver Lake

Steven Meador and Meagan Meador won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held April 22 at Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 17.06 pounds.

Jay Nyce and Jeremy Bowman placed second with five bass at 15.6 pounds. Ronnie Eldridge and Wes Usrey were third with five bass at 15.29 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Keith Harmon, Tony Oldham, 15.15; fifth, Joe Dickey, Greg Johnston, also 15.15; sixth, Shane Gunter, Chris Smith, 14.26; seventh, Jay Myers, Larry Loffer, 13.7; eighth, Robbie Sikes, Aubrey Sikes, 13.68; ninth, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 13.54; 10th, Collin Cheatham, David Louks, 13.21.

Duo first at Guys, Gals

Paul McNabb and Chrissy Walhoer won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held April 23 at Table Rock Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 11.98 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.18 pounds.

Peyton and Cara Rose were second with five bass at 11.8 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose were third with five bass at 9.97 pounds.

Catch bass at the 'Rock

Holiday Island Big Bass Tournament is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 out of Holiday Island Marina on Table Rock Lake.

Entry fee is $75 per angler, or $80 on tournament morning. Participants also may register for $75 per angler at the tournament's fish fry at 6 p.m. May 12. Anglers may launch anywhere on the lake, but weigh-ins are at the marina, 124 Shields Drive, Holiday Island.

First prize for the largest bass of the event is $3,000. There are prizes twice hourly for first, second and third place big bass. Visit www.hichamber.com to register or call (479) 244-9594.

Catch a fly flick

Fly Fishing Film Tour will make a stop in Bentonville at 6 p.m. on May 18 at Thaden Fieldhouse. The event features fly fishing destinations around the world. Visit flyfilmtour.com for tickets and information.

Go for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one catfish, bass, crappie or bream in 2023 to complete a grand slam.

Bass may be any species, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/granslam to get a sticker.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

Bike 12 hours

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race on Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6 or 12 hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon. A new Corporate Challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site during the races. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.