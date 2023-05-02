WH gets 4 hires, student expelled

Four new hires were approved during a special White Hall School District board meeting Monday.

Sheena Smith will teach special education at the high school, Lashona Crater will serve as middle school counselor, and Brandon Marks will serve as a science teacher, assistant football coach and assistant girls track and field coach at the high school, effective for the 2023-24 school year. Aaliyah Williams has also been hired as an administrative assistant at the middle school for the start of the school year.

Natalie Dietrich will retire as a fifth grade teacher at Moody Elementary effective at the end of this school year. Also, high school science teacher Matthew Kalkbrenner submitted his resignation effective at the end of this school year, and Marquis Chanay will resign as middle school English teacher and coach, effective June 1.

The special board meeting was called for a closed disciplinary hearing involving a middle school student. The board elected to expel a student for the rest of the school year and all of next school year.

The student may take advantage of online learning for the rest of this school year but will be banned from doing so in the White Hall district for next year, due to a recent change in state law effective July 1 that no longer mandates the online option be offered to expelled students, Superintendent Gary Williams clarified.